Jacob Roloff Bonds With Nephew Jackson, Niece Ember in Adorable Holiday Pictures

Looks like Jacob Roloff is loving his new role of uncle!

Looooove this time with baby J … look at him!👶🏻❤️ #favoritenephew #theboots A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Nov 27, 2017 at 4:42pm PST

The former Little People, Big World cast member spent some quality time with his new nephew Jackson over Thanksgiving, and it looks like he’s a natural with the little guy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Looooove this time with baby J,” he captioned a picture of him holding the 6-month-old son of his older brother Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff up next to a massive holiday wreath. “Look at him! #favoritenephew #theboots.”

Later, he shared a slideshow of him and Jackson having a ball together, playing patty cake and making some adorable eye contact in the little boy’s wagon.

JUST A COUPLE OF FRIENDLIES. 2nd photo I was clapping Jackson’s hands to the tune of patty cake and he was LOVIN it.. And last one is of course baby Ember with her little bow 👼🏼 #happyuncle!! A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Nov 27, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

Jacob’s brother Jeremy Roloff‘s son with his wife Audrey Roloff also made an appearance in the 20-year-old’s uncle pics. Ember Jean, who was born in September, looks too cute in her tiny pink bow, but appears to have been tired out from her first Thanksgiving.

“JUST A COUPLE OF FRIENDLIES,” Jacob captioned the photos. “2nd photo I was clapping Jackson’s hands to the tune of patty cake and he was LOVIN it.. And last one is of course baby Ember with her little bow #happyuncle!!”

Fans were happy to see Jacob spending time with his family after years of conflict.

“Amazing uncle! You can see the bond between you and Jackson. He’s sooo darn cute!” one wrote.

“Jacob sure love those babies, nice to see him back,” another added.

The youngest Roloff son extricated himself from his family’s TLC show in 2015, claiming that he was not paid for his participation and that the show was tearing his family apart.

Since then, mom Amy Roloff has apologized for her part in her relationship with her formerly-estranged son, and the family has been mending ties.

Jacob is currently planning his second book, titled “Out to See,” which will follow his life after fame, which he wrote about in his book “Verbing.”

Photo credit: Instagram/JacobRoloff45