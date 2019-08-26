‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Has Given up Phone During Rehab Stay

Bam Margera has finally checked himself back into rehab, heading back into treatment for the third time in a month. This comes on the heels of an arrest for trespassing and a troubling weekend on social media amid an apparent “meltdown.”

But now the former Jackass star is getting help and seems poised to take the extra steps to remain healthy, with someone posting to his Instagram page that Margera has given up his phone and will remain out of contact.

“Bam will be unavailable until 9/6/19 from his phone. So anyone texting, calling or trying to reach him, he is in rehab getting treatment,” the caption on a photo of Margera with a skateboard, his wife Nicole and their son Phoenix Wolf.

The skateboarding and reality TV star initially had trouble in rehab because was adamant he be able to keep his phone. According to The Blast, many rehab facilities prohibit cell phone use during treatment because it opens them to triggering material or distractions away from the help they’re in the facility to receive.

The message posted on Instagram is a clear indication that Margera is taking steps to work through his addiction and wants to take rehab seriously this time around. This is also reportedly a tough decision for Margera because one of the reasons he was set on keeping his cellphone in rehab was to keep in contact with his son.

Margera had posted about them in the days preceding the message indicating he’d be out of contact until early September.

The Viva La Bam star will also appear in an interview with Dr. Phil in the fall, sitting with the television therapist following his Texas meltdown earlier in the month. The interview included his wife and mother, April, and addressed their concerns after they played out on social media.

While Margera will be out of treatment by the time the interview airs, the emotional chat should provide a sobering reminder to stay on track. Fans of the Jackass star were concerned over his erratic behavior leading up to his decision to enter rehab.

Margera’s fellow Jackass co-stars also reached out and wanted the best for their friend, with the likes of Steve-O, a former addict himself, and Chris Pontius urging the star to take responsibility for his actions.

“To Everybody asking the Jackass Guys to help Bam, We are trying and have been, but no matter how loudly help screams his name, it’s up him to want to be better and not somebody who publicly degrades their Wife and Mother and takes accountability for it,” Pontius wrote.