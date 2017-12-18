Is This ‘Sister Wives’ Cast Member Leaving Her Marriage?

Meri Brown might be leaving Sister Wives polygamist Kody Brown for good. The reality cast member sent out a cryptic tweet that has fans wondering if she’s moving on from her marriage.

On Saturday, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. It reads, “There comes a point when you have to realize that you’ll never be good enough for some people. The question is, is that your problem or theirs?”

The meme also includes an image of a woman walking away from the viewer, with a guitar strapped on her back.

PEOPLE reported last week that one of the plots for the upcoming season of Sister Wives will show Meri trying to patch up her relationship with Kody. She will also try to fix her relationship with daughter Mariah, who recently came out as gay to her family.

“Meri is ready to go back into a deep and intimate relationship, and I’m not,” Kody said in a preview for the new season.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Meri adds. “I feel like I’m just kind of walking in the dark.”

In season five of Sister Wives, Meri filed for a legal divorce from Kody. While they agreed to continue their relationship, Radar Online reports that she has been living apart from Kody and his three other wives. While they live in Las Vegas, she opened a bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah.

“I am beyond excited to announce the opening of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn! We had the official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec 13,” Meri wrote on Instagram on Dec. 14. “This is an old family home of mine, built by my great-great-grandparents in 1870 and occupied by 4 generations until it sold out of the family in the 1980’s. It has been a long time dream of mine to get the home back into the family, and after a lot of work, and when I say a lot, a mean a LOT, it is back in my family where it belongs! I am beyond blessed & excited!!”

After legally divorcing Meri, Kody named Robyn his legal wife. He has two other wives, Janelle and Christine Ruth. Kody and his wives have 18 children.

Since the divorce, Meri was catfished on the internet, assuming she was falling in love with a man. The person turned out to be a woman named Jackie Overton, who was arrested in 2015.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reported last week that TLC will air a new season of Sister Wives, beginning on Jan. 7. A spin-off series called Seeking Sister Wife starts a week later on Jan. 14.

Lets be real, lots of ups and downs this season. Happy times, some hard honesty, and everything in between. Join us Jan 7, 2018! https://t.co/gOGapg4iSC — Meri Brown (@MeriBrown1) December 14, 2017

