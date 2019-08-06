Is Kendall Jenner Cutting Ties From the Kardashians?

Kendall Jenner may be moving on without the rest of her family one source claims.

According to Gossip Cop, a new report claimed that the supermodel was potentially cutting ties and moving on without her sisters and “momager” per a tabloid that stated, “Kendall says she’s taking a break from everyone except Kylie,” because “she wants to focus on her career and her life.”

They also claimed that Jenner “doesn’t want to get pulled into [the Kardashian family’s] constant drama, so she’s cut them off. And they’re angry about it.”

However, the outlet said all of this was untrue.

Back in September the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was also said to have ripped Caitlyn Jenner for turning her back on the family.

“They were arguing…it was more Kendall ripping Caitlyn a new one for ‘always turning her back on the family’ after they’ve been so good to her,” one source said.

However, a source close to the 23-year-old said those allegations were “absolutely untrue.”

Since Bruce Jenner started going by Caitlyn, she and the Kardashian family haven’t been on the best of terms, but it seems as though Jenner still stands by her dad. On an episode from the most recent season of the popular E! series, the model was caught defending her dad after the family wanted to uninvite Caitlyn to their annual Christmas party.

“You can’t just have him come to a party for 10 years as part of our family,” Kris Jenner said about Scott Disick when she told her daughter Kourtney Kardashian that she was going to invite her ex regardless. “He’s still part of our family.”

That’s when Jenner interjected by saying, “What about my dad?”

“Scott’s never done anything mean or said anything negative, so that’s different,” her sister Kim Kardashian said in response.

“It that actually a joke?” Jenner fired back. “They’ve both done f—d up things in different ways.”

Her mom intervened seemingly agreeing with Kim saying, “Nobody who’s coming would even know how to respond to her because of all the s—.”

Jenner, however, did not back down, clapping back with, “So the f— what? Why are we worried about anyone else? Even if she doesn’t come, it’s nice to have.”

“Oh, she would come,” Kris interrupted, to which Jenner responded, “The same way you feel bad for Scott not getting invited, you don’t feel bad for my dad not being invited?”

Kris then explained that she had a relationship with Disick, whereas, she lacked one with her ex-husband.

“Oh, you didn’t have a relationship with my dad for 25 years?” Jenner asked.

While Jenner has had her fair share of disagreements with the Kardashian and Jenner family, it seems as though she’s not letting go of them.