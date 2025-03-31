Is ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Canceled? Bear Brown Shares Latest Update

Discovery Channel isn’t done with Alaskan Bush People just yet, at least according to series star Bear Brown.

In a March 26 Instagram video addressing the show’s future amid recent cancellation rumors, Brown revealed that Alaskan Bush People is currently on “hiatus.”

“Is Alaskan Bush People canceled? No, Alaskan Bush People is not canceled,” Brown said in the video as he explained that his family is “not filming” the popular reality series “right now.” Brown said that “the official term for the show is that it’s on hiatus.”

According to Brown, Discovery is “still getting their ducks in a row” following its “super big merger a few years ago” with WarnerMedia to become Warner Bros. Discovery. As a result, “some shows have been canceled, and some shows have been put on the back burner. Alaskan Bush People has been put on the back burner.” However, he clarified that Alaskan Bush People “is not technically canceled.”

“So I just wanted to let y’all guys know that because I know a lot of y’all, you’ve followed the show and the family for a very long time. It’s much appreciated, and I think that y’all guys deserve to know,” Brown concluded.

Alaskan Bush People originally debuted on Discovery in 2014. The series follows the Brown family as they attempt to survive in the Alaskan bush, and later in Washington after they relocated amid matriarch Ami Brown’s cancer battle. The series has aired a total of 14 seasons, with the Season 14 finale, the most recent episode, airing over two years ago in December 2022.

In the years since, fans have been left to wonder if the show was canceled. Brown’s update comes after The Sun reported earlier this month that the series had been canceled and “is no longer filming future episodes” after Discovery was allegedly pulled into a $500,000 legal battle between late star Billy Brown’s estate and his former business partner, Robert Maughon. Ami, the executor of the estate, was later listed as a defendant in the case, and testified in April 2024, per court documents, that “the show Alaskan Bush People ultimately had 14 seasons, with the last season being filmed in 2022.” She also reportedly referred to Alaskan Bush People in the past tense.

At this time, Discovery has not publicly addressed Alaskan Bush People’s future on the network, and there has been no official cancellation or renewal news.