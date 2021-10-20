Injured ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Contestant Gives Update From Hospital

America’s Got Talent: Extreme contestant Jonathan Goodwin has a “long road to recovery” after the escape artist suffered a scary accident on the set of the extreme spinoff of the beloved NBC talent show. Goodwin was reportedly crushed between two cars in a stunt that went wrong last week, causing an explosion on set.

The British stuntman took to Instagram Tuesday with an update after being rushed to the hospital, thanking people for the “[outpouring] of love from all corners of the world” as he recovers. Sharing a photo making a silly face from his hospital bed, Goodwin began, “You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. Ive tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the [outpouring] of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing,” he continued. “Truly incredible. I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.. but thank you.”

Goodwin wrote that as someone who has now “been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear,” it was because he was “protected by love” that he made it out alive. “To death I say nananana boo boo…” he added. There will be a “long road to recovery” and he may “leave the daft s— alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world,” he concluded. “Maybe we can make something good together?”

Thanking everyone who reached out with their love and support, Goodwin also thanked his fiancée, British actress Amanda Abbington, calling her the “best thing to ever happen” to him. Abbington in return commented on the post, “We’ve totally got this.” America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum also commented on the post, “Sending you my love as well and a speedy recovery.” America’s Got Talent: Extreme promises even more outrageous and shocking acts every week when it debuts midseason on NBC — no official premiere date has been announced.