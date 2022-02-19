‘Impractical Jokers’: How Joe Gatto’s Co-Stars Reacted to His Exit

Joe Gatto left Impractical Jokers at the end of 2021 due to personal issues, leaving many wondering what’s next for the show. Fear not; his co-stars want fans to know they will carry on in his absence. Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James Murray issued a joint statement via Instagram in light of Gatto’s departure, which he publicly announced on Dec. 31 While disappointed that Gatto is stepping away, the remaining members of the Tenderloins comedy troupe assured fans more of the hit truTV series is on the way.

“After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” the trio wrote. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

Gatto’s exit stems from issues at home. The 45-year-old comic and his wife, Bessy Gatto, are now separated. As a result, Gatto, who also appears on TBS’ The Misery Index, wants “to focus on being the best father and co-parent.” The couple shares two children, 6-year-old Milana and 4-year-old Remington.

“Hey, Everyone. Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” Gatto wrote on Instagram. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them. To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.”

He closed by adding, “As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.” It’s unclear if Gatto will be involved in any capacity with Impractical Jokers Season 10, as it’s unclear if any segments were produced before his exit. It’s also unclear if he will appear on The Misery Index going forward. In her own statement, Bessy noted that the couple intends to maintain their charitable efforts.