'Impossible Engineering' Premieres New Season Ahead of 'Super Factories' Debut on Science Channel (Exclusive)

Science Channel is documenting the modern-day industrial revolution with its new night filled with all things engineering, PopCulture.com can exclusively announce, kicking off Wednesday, July 15 with the premiere of a new season of Impossible Engineering, followed by the debut of an all-new series, Super Factories.

With growing demand for a faster, better and more efficient lifestyle, engineers are forced to continue to innovate to keep up with the "new normal," Science Channel said in a PopCulture exclusive announcement. "Behind every seemingly impossible feat of engineering are the trailblazers and risk takers who have helped pioneer new technologies and techniques, revolutionizing engineering as we know it today."

In the new season of Impossible Engineering, experts celebrate some of the most ambitious engineering feats of modern life, including a heavy-lift ship capable of carrying both the Statue of Liberty and Eiffel Tower at once. Viewers will also get a look at some never-before-seen marvels, from the Jenga Tower in Austin, Texas, known for its one of a kind gravity defying projections, to a railway in Seattle built on top of the longest floating bridge in the world. The series will also dive into the story of the Stratolaunch and how engineers got the world’s largest airplane airborne.

Super Factories will take viewers inside some of the most cutting-edge factories in the world, giving a unique look at machines that push boundaries to create things like the McLaren supercar and Tesla batteries, to the useful products that make everyday life possible, such as the inner workings of UPS and the journey of Amazon parcels. Don't miss the premiere of Science Channel's new engineering night, beginning Wednesday, July 15 with an all-new season of Impossible Engineering at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the series premiere of Super Factories at 10 p.m. ET.

Impossible Engineering is produced for Science Channel by Twofour Group. For Twofour, Neil Edwards is executive producer. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer and Jill Kalin is associate producer. Super Factories is produced for Science Channel by Pioneer Productions. For Pioneer Productions, Peter Collins and Thomas Viner are Executive Producers. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is Supervising Producer and Jill Kalin is associate producer.