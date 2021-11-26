‘I’m a Celebrity’ Contestant Richard Madeley Hospitalized Following Gruesome On-Set Challenge

TV presenter Richard Madeley was hospitalized Thursday after falling ill on the set of the reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, Deadline reports. ITV confirmed in a statement that Madeley, 65, was “unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.” The broadcaster added, “He’s since been taken to a hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

Madeley has since confirmed that he is quitting the show, as he was unable to return to set after breaking the campmates’ Covid “bubble.” He said in a statement, as reported by the Mirror, “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to live the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.”

The show, which left its Australian Outback location for a castle in Wales due to pandemic travel restrictions, sees celebrities taking on tasks like living in basic conditions and completing various challenges to earn food and comforts.

Before Madeley fell ill, he competed in Castle Kitchen Nightmares in which he was made to slide headfirst into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables and find hidden stars in a kitchen full of bugs. “Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority,” Madeley tweeted. “I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue … even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle,” the Good Morning Britain co-host quipped.

He thanked his fans for their support during his short stint on the reality show, saying he had an “unforgettable adventure.” “I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life,” he added.

Madeley is known for appearing alongside his wife Judy Finnigan on ITV’s This Morning from 1988 to 2001.