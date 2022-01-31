2022 Wellness Guide: 7 Gifts You Need to Treat Yourself With This Year

With the first month of 2022 in the books, this year is inching up to be a big one for a lot of us. Between family, work and the world outside continuously changing, it’s important to take time out for yourself each and every minute you can, which is why January has proven it is officially the “Year of You.” While that is not an official designation or a national holiday just yet, it just means you need to treat yourself mentally, emotionally and physically as we navigate 2022 together.

Like a delicious bowl of pasta or your favorite roasted chicken recipe care of Ina Garten, this guide is stuffed with the very best items you need to make that happen for a reinvigorated mind, body and soul. To help you get the best out of your year after an exhausting January, we are setting you up with the best apps, programs and items to eat well and exercise, get a good night’s sleep, pamper your skin and dress to the nines!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skincare

When it comes to skincare, clean beauty is the way to go. Containing none of those questionable, hard-to-pronounce ingredients commonly found in the usual beauty products, Rel Beauty is the next best brand in 2022. Headed by Arielle Vandenberg, the actress, comedian and TV host’s official foray into the consciously created beauty world begins with Rel Beauty’s No Duh line — a collection of essential lip balms retailing for $16 made with vegan beeswax blends, regeneratively-sourced shea butter and other naturally derived oils.

Editor’s Review: These are my absolute go-to for 2022! Not only does the No Duh lip balm keep my lips feeling silky and soft after applying, but it stays on for hours without that greasy, sticky feeling. Not to mention, the plant-based fatty acids help to protect and repair your lips all day, while keeping them hydrated and smooth. While I’ve got all six of the YES shades, I really love Frick Yes and Obviously. Additionally, don’t be afraid to mix and match the colors.

Sworn by Chrissy Teigen, Dr. Nigma Talib’s Serum No. 1 is designed to deeply hydrate and plump complexion while leaving it looking naturally smooth and bright. With Light Water Technology working to enhance the absorption of age-reversing plant stem cells, hyaluronic acid and marine snail peptides into the skin, this Switzerland-made serum retailing for $185 is one of the more hard-working elixirs that instantly improves elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Perfect to use for day and night, simply apply an entire pipette of serum to clean skin and just massage in circular motions upward and outward, including the entire face and décolleté.

Editor’s Review: Definitely the MVP of skincare serums! Upon first use, my skin went from dull to glowing in seconds with a restored and revitalized moisture, which has not been seen with some of my other favorite serums. Super easy to use with a handy dropper that makes application a breeze, my skin felt super silky the moment I used it and for hours after as well. Best of all, its Plant Stem Cells formula helps reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles and protect the skin from harmful UV rays, which are just as harsh in the wintertime. Hurry though, they sell fast!

Sleep

When it comes to having a good night’s rest, it’s all about building habits. But to enhance those habits and build foundations for solid sleep patterns, it comes down to the most important thing — the right pillow. Serving to keep your upper body in proper alignment during sleep while relieving pressure and counterbalancing all the pressure points in your body, HoneyDew’s Scrumptious Side Pillow retailing for $99 is the best item you’ll pick up this winter. With sizes as unique as their pillows, HoneyDew reinvents the rectangle with this pillow featuring a cut-out for your shoulder. The pillowy soft tufts work to encircle your delicate neck and rise to support your head, helping minimize any strains experienced on the upper body during sleep.

Editor’s Review: If you’re a side-sleeper, these are the best pillows, hands-down. Deliciously soft with silky comfort, this pillow will elevate your sleeping game. It is also the best kind of pillow to have if you transition a lot between side and back thanks to its unique shape giving you the utmost comfort during deep slumbers. After using it for more than a week, I can confidently state this pillow has been super helpful in keeping my neck aligned during sleep and relaxing the effects and tensions of a long day at the desk.

Health

Working to deliver up to 12 hours of nutrients and supplements directly into your bloodstream, these patches cover it all. Whether it’s helping you gain a much-needed energy boost, get a solid immune defense, find some peace during the day or just get some much-needed sleep, The Friendly Patch’s Essential Pack has you covered for $6.95 per packet or $5.91 per month. These four power, plant-based patches offer up to eight hours of lasting support in one variety pack, containing Boost, Shield, Zen and Snooze.

Editor’s Review: Upon using the Variety Pack across four days, I was surprised at how effective this was for every need it hones in on. I’ve never used patches before and was quite hesitant at first too. But now I can say I officially love and appreciate them for how they truly pinpoint such necessary needs such as all-day energy or stress relief through all-natural ingredients that are allergen-free and medical-grade. Blended with essential oils and nutrients, the miracle patches are easy to use and contain three layers: a contact layer, a formula layer and a backing layer. Best of all, they are the best alternative to oral supplements and won’t harm your liver or kidney.

Ensuring you are a healthier you wherever you go, Noom is one of the most popular wellness and healthy eating apps around because it has proven to actually work. The app-based platform is a fitness and weight loss program that promises you won’t be dieting forever as it’s rooted more in mindful eating and improving habits through psychology and behavioral therapy. With structured courses helping you master healthy habits, Noom’s cutting-edge technology makes food-logging easy and fun as you are guided by a coach every step of the way. With personalized tips and tricks, Noomers can also take advantage of its recipe catalog for healthier choices. As of May 2021, the app has received more than 45 million downloads in more than 100 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K. and New Zealand.

Editor’s Review: Since first trying this program after the holidays, the Noom app has been super helpful as it’s like having a trainer, nutritionist and health coach all in one place. Not to mention, a support system of Noomers who are happy to talk about their food feelings. Additionally, unlike other “dieting apps,” Noom doesn’t criticize food with good or bad labels. Instead, you are allowed to eat what you like but through moderation, with the help of a color-coded system: green, yellow and red, foods you can eat that may help or prevent you from reaching weight loss goals. It’s not terrible at all and in fact, super helpful as a lot of us have become zombies when eating at a desk or in front of the TV.

Fashion

With more than 72 million trees planted to date thanks to customers, TenTree is the best online retailer you’re sleeping on. With a focus on Earth-First essentials, TenTree creates and sells sustainable essentials made with a small environmental footprint for the comfiest wardrobe items you need. Not to mention, their ethical manufacturing creates each product in fair and safe working conditions. If that wasn’t sweet enough for those looking to grab their next favorite wardrobe piece — like this cute High-Line Cotton Crew Sweater for $78, that is undeniably soft and cozy; or the stylish Colwood Joggers for $78, made of 100% TENCELLyocell — TenTree will plant 10 trees for every item you buy. Additionally, when you sign up for TenTree, you get 15% off too!

Editor’s Review: TenTree is a great company and its products are perfect for everyday wear. Being one of the more incredibly eco-conscious brands, this has become my favorite in the past few months thanks to one of my best friends introducing me to their catalog. Owning already five items from their brand, I can say their stuff is really good — the Highline Cotton Crew Sweater is hands-down my favorite too. It’s an everyday basic but super stylish and cute, and the soft crew neck knit will pair with just about anything! The sweater (available in a variety of colors), in particular, sells fast, so you’ll want to get your hands on it soon!

Education

Who said learning had to be boring? Discovery+ offers more than 55,000 hours of programming from some of its best content producers across more than 10 networks, as well as new shows created just for the streaming service. In addition to a broad and welcoming catalog of all your HGTV, TLC and Food Network favorites, discovery+ features more than 200 exclusive and original series across genres including nature, true crime, home, relationships, food and paranormal across Discovery’s networks, including Magnolia Network, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and natural history content from the BBC. Best of all, you’re in for a ton of education just from watching TV, whether it’s of the cooking variety, DIY or even just traveling and learning about other cultures. Plans start as low as $4.99 a month. For more details and a free trial subscription, head to discovery+!

Editor’s Review: Aside from Paramount+ and Netflix, Discovery+ has become my new favorite. Not only am I spending a ton of time just watching home decorating shows and making the most of my Pinterest now with ideas galore, but the Travel Channel has been a lot of fun with watching programming that is outside our usual box of travel amid the pandemic. From exploring new cities and countries to learning about history as it plays out in front of us through trending stories, noteworthy news items, true crime and detailed documentaries.