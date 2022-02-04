HGTV and Discovery+ Release Spring Premiere Dates for New Series

HGTV and discovery+ are set to bring fans plenty of creative renovations this spring! The network and streamer on Thursday, Feb. 3 highlighted 11 new series set to premiere in the coming months during the Television Critics Association (TCA) tour, and the roster of new shows includes plenty of HGTV fan-favorite stars as well as other big Hollywood names.

Joining an already impressive content-filled catalogue will be Lil Jon Wants To Do What? an all-new that will see music superstar Lil Jon testing his hand at home design. Another big name set to make their way to HGTV is Trixie Mattel, who is set to star in the new renovation series Trixie Motel. Perhaps most-anticipated, however, is the upcoming premiere of Home Town Kickstart Presented By People, a spinoff of Ben and Erin Napier’shit series Home Town presented by PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To watch all of the upcoming titles as well as the titles already available for streaming, you will need to sign up for a subscription. The streaming service is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month for an ad-free plan. However, discovery+ does offer a free seven-day trial at sign-up, meaning that you can give the streaming service a test run before committing. The platform is available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices.

‘Fix My Flip’

https://twitter.com/hgtv/status/1382733199122530311?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Fix My Flip features popular real estate expert and house flipper Page Turner, best known from HGTV’s Flip or Flop Nashville, as she returns home to California. Page and her team will take over seemingly hopeless house-flipping projects from overwhelmed flippers. And, banking on her extensive expertise, she will put her own money down to get wayward flips back on track and help everyone make a big profit.”

‘Mash-Up Our Home’

Premiere Date: Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “During Mash-Up Our Home, husband/wife design team Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia know how to settle the score between couples struggling with drastically different design preferences. In each episode, Kele and Christina will combine diverse styles to create an ideal “mash-up design” dream home that caters to the homeowners’ unique tastes.”

‘Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn’

https://twitter.com/DiscoveryIncTV/status/1421093261670850561?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs, stars of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, will get a new four-episode series, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn. The series will follow the couple as they take on a massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home into a functioning vacation rental. Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, the Marrs will call on fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality.”

‘Queen of Versailles Reigns Again’

Premiere Date: Available to stream on Wednesday, March 30

Synopsis: “In 2012, the world was introduced to Jackie Siegel and her quest to build the largest single-family home in America in the hit documentary The Queen of Versailles. After a stock market plummet nearly killed her dream home, Jackie and her family are ready to return to their famous 90,000 square-foot home. Offering the first glimpse inside the home since the documentary premiered a decade ago, the series will chronicle a vast renovation project, including the completion of five kitchens, a 35-car garage, 150-person dining room, ballroom and the family’s very own British-style pub.”

‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “In the series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, San Antonio-based designer and renovator Kim Wolfe will come to the rescue of homeowners who have major buyer’s remorse. Kim, a winner of the CBS series Survivor and mom of three, will use her expert skills to reinvent their lifeless spaces and make homeowners finally fall in love with their house.”

‘Building Roots’

Premiere Date: Sunday, April 10, at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “Beautiful and innovative home renos inspired by stunning natural surroundings will get a spotlight in Building Roots. Starring husband and wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier, the couple will build, design and renovate properties in their dreamy hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. During the series, Ben and Cristi will produce one-of-a-kind, highly personalized work that always exceeds their clients’ expectations.”

‘High Design’

Premiere Date: Available to stream on Wednesday, April 13

Synopsis: “Design will get a whole new spin in the discovery+ series High Design, starring HGTV alum, interior designer and self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur Kim Myles. Available to stream on Wednesday, April 13, the series will follow Kim, who spent two years working in the cannabis industry, as she transforms marijuana dispensaries from California to Maine that are in need of major makeovers. During the series, she will upgrade lackluster interiors into top-of-the-line retail spaces that feel welcoming to clients. Kim also will explore cannabis in all its shapes and sizes as she takes field trips to learn how to make cannabis soaps, lotions, sodas, food items and much more.”

‘Home Town Kickstart Presented By People’

https://twitter.com/DiscoveryIncTV/status/1462834846204583938?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Premiere Date: Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “In support of the small town revitalization movement inspired by Ben and Erin Napier of Home Town, HGTV will premiere Home Town Kickstart Presented By People on Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In partnership with People magazine, the No.1 brand in the United States celebrating popular culture, the new series will give six quintessential small towns across the country a major boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts. In each episode, HGTV experts will take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride. New additions to the renovation team for the series include: Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable Houses); Joe Mazza (Home Inspector Joe); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home); Page Turner (Fix My Flip); and Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle (Inside Out). Previously announced participants include: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab).”

‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’

Premiere Date: Monday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “While participating in a virtual TCA panel discussion, Lil Jon and his renovation collaborator, expert builder/designer Anitra Mecadon, shared personal stories about how they became friends, business associates and stars of Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. In the series, the music superstar helps skeptical homeowners who feel trapped in a boring home find their design wild side with startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. Throughout the design process, Anitra and her team remain undaunted by Lil Jon’s extraordinary proposals and stay determined to make his creative vision a reality.”

‘Trixie Motel’

Premiere Date: Available to stream on Wednesday, June 1

Synopsis: “Drag Queen superstar Trixie Mattel, who has taken the world by storm with her outrageous sense of humor and vivacious, retro-kitschy style, is venturing into uncharted waters in the new discovery+ series, Trixie Motel. Available to stream on Wednesday, June 1, the eight-episode series will star Trixie as she invests her life savings to buy and renovate a rundown motel in super-trendy Palm Springs, California. Alongside boyfriend and co-owner, David, and many other fabulous helpers, Trixie will take on the massive renovation, including the pool area, bar and seven uniquely themed motel rooms, to create the ultimate drag paradise.”

‘The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich’

Premiere date: Monday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET

Synopsis: “The series follows Melissa McCarthy, the multi-Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast, and her cousin and fellow actress, Jenna Perusich, as they learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated for a home reno by their loved ones. After that, the duo roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, revamp rooms and astonish unsuspecting homeowners with remarkable reveals.”