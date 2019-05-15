‘I Am Jazz’ Star Jazz Jennings Accepted to Harvard University

Jazz Jennings is heading to Harvard!

The 18-year-old star of I Am Jazz revealed Tuesday that she was planning on attending Harvard University after being accepted to the class of 2023.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am so stoked for this next chapter of my life!” the transgender teen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing a Harvard sweatshirt. “Feeling so blessed and grateful right now. Thank you so much to my incredible family for your unconditional love and support; none of this would be possible without all of you. I can’t wait for what’s to come!”

In a subsequent video announcement, she continued, “When I found out I was accepted to Harvard, I was so shocked. Not because I didn’t think I could do it, but because it’s such a selective school with such a small acceptance rate. I was like ‘Who gets into Harvard?’ But I got in!”

Planning on studying philosophy, gender and religion, Jennings added she was looking forward to “meeting new people, making connections, building friendships that will last a lifetime.”

“I feel so grateful to have this opportunity to attend an institution that’s so incredible and well-renowned. I just feel that I’m going to be me, do me and have a great time,” she gushed.

Jennings is no stranger to taking on new challenges in the public eye, documenting her transition on I Am Jazz over the years, and college is yet another way for her to spread her wings.

“I’m going to figure it out as I go along, expand my mind and soar to new heights,” she said of her future, adding, “I feel like there’s a lot in store for me at Harvard and I’m really excited.”

Jennings had some high-profile well-wishers in the comment section, with Katie Couric writing, “!!!!!!!!!!!!CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!! so so happy for you!” and co-founder of March For Our Lives Jaclyn Corin writing, “See ya there!”

Best wishes to Jennings on her next adventure!

I Am Jazz returns to TLC in 2020.

Photo credit: YouTube/Jazz Jennings