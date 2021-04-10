Hugh Hefner's Widow Picks Side in 'Girls Next Door' Feud Between Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison

✖

Crystal Hefner, the widow of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, has picked a side in the feud between The Girls Next Door co-stars Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson. Crystal, 34, said on Thursday she has sided with Wilkinson, 35, adding that she does not understand why the two cannot get along. Madison, 44, reignited the feud during Wednesday's episode of her Call Her Daddy podcast, in which she accused Wilkinson of not being honest about when her sexual relationship with Hefner began. Hefner died in September 2017 at age 91.

"I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that. I side with Kendra here," Crystal wrote in a post on her MeWe profile, reports Us Weekly. "Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can’t get along? Maybe for the same reasons Holly and [Bridget Marquardt] despise me for absolutely NO reason. I hope one day we can all get along and compare experiences."

The feud dates back to Madison's best-selling 2015 memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole. In the book, she wrote about how she and Wilkinson never got along at the Playboy Mansion and she considers Wilkinson the "fakest person" she ever met. Madison also disputed one of the stories Wilkinson shares in her own memoir, 2010's Sliding Into Home. Wilkinson claimed Hefner asked her to be one of his girlfriends the very same night they met. But Madison claimed this story was not true because Hefner would never ask a woman to be his girlfriend before they had sex.

During the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, Madison brought this up again. She insisted she had to sleep with Hefner first. "I'm not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him," Madison said. Madison shared some other graphic details about life in the Playboy Mansion in the episode. Madison, Wilkinson, and Bridget Marquardt were all Hefner's main girlfriends at one point and were featured on Girls Next Door. Crystal, who also appeared on Girls Next Door, married Hefner in 2012.

After E! News published a post on Madison's latest comments, Wilkinson replied. "Dude... it's 2021," she wrote on the outlet's post. "Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on," she added in another comment. Later, an Instagram user criticized Wilkinson for "hating" on Madison, but Wilkinson pointed out that it was Madison that revived the years-old feud. "How am I hating. She's [the] one out there," Wilkinson wrote. "I'm all love now, baby." Wilkinson and Madison have not commented on Crystal's remarks.