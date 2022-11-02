Reality TV Show Winner Finally Reveals Fiancé's Identity Amid Pregnancy

Honey J, a member of the winning team on Street Woman Fighter Season 1, revealed the identity of her fiancé last month. The dancer introduced him as Jung Dam on the Oct. 21 episode of another reality show, Home Alone. Honey J announced in September that she is getting married soon and is pregnant.

Home Alone featured footage of Jung Dam joining Honey J and her mother at a photo studio, where the two women posed in matching dresses, reports Soompi. "This is my Love's father, Jung Dam," Honey J said. "He's a caring and sweet person who even debones my fish for me. He's humorous, considerate, tall, and handsome." Honey J has referred to her baby as "love" on the show.

The Home Alone panelists commented on Jung Dam's good looks, with one even saying she was "envious" of Honey J. "I'm specifically revealing him for the first time on Home Alone," the dancer replied. "I came here to show off my man."

The panelists also praised Jung Dam for the kindness he showed Honey J's mother. In one scene, he made coffee for Honey J and his future mother-in-law. When Honey J asked him how her mother look, he replied, "She looks even prettier." Honey J also published the photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram page, showing herself and her mother wearing matching white dresses. Jung Dam also popped in for a couple of the photos.

Honey J and Jung Dam plan to marry on Nov. 4. She announced her engagement and pregnancy on Sept. 16, but did not share Jung Dam's name at the time. "I'm sincerely happy to be able to share this news with everyone who has sent me love and attention so that I can learn to be thankful each and every day," she wrote. "As everyone's unchanging dancer, I will always remember this feeling, repay it, and live prettily. I ask for lots of support and blessings."

In 2021, Honey J was a member of HolyBang, the group that won the first season of Street Woman Fighter, which airs on South Korean broadcaster Mnet. The team won ₩50 million (about $35,000) and a sponsorship deal with Budweiser. She is now appearing on MBC's Home Alone (also known as I Live Alone), an unscripted documentary series that mixes in variety show elements.