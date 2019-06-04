Honey Boo Boo’s Paternity Called Into Question on ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’

After much speculation, viewers learned the results of Mike “Sugar Bear’s” DNA test on WE tv’s From Not to Hot, confirming whether he is the father of Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

In the all-new episode that aired Friday night, Sugar Bear’s wife Jennifer Lamb revealed in the final moments of the evening’s series that the results were “inconclusive.”

“The DNA samples were corrupted so they couldn’t tell if you were her father or not,” Lamb said.

“I am the father!” Sugar Bear shouted. “I don’t need no damn piece of paper telling me.”

The speculation surrounding the DNA test also jumpstarted one of the biggest arguments audiences have seen between the couple, with Sugar Bear in shock that Lamb had gone ahead and filed paperwork for the test.

“We had to make sure she was blood. During mediation, you’re going to be hit with child support,” she explained. “That’s money that is going to come from both of us. I went behind your back to protect you.”

In the previous episode, Lamb’s suspicions became known when she said she was trying to figure out if Sugar Bear’s daughter really was Alana.

“I’m just trying to make sure because June is not trustworthy. She has four different kids by four different daddies, and we gotta make sure this is the right daddy for the right baby…I do feel bad about doing the DNA test without letting Mike know,” she said. “But I sure in the hell ain’t paying child support for a kid that’s not Mike’s.”

However, Sugar Bear saw it in a different way, yelling at Lamb that “we don’t need no damn DNA test.”

“I thought we was in this together,” he shared. “Why would you go behind my back and do this and not even tell me?”

On Friday night, Sugar Bear’s ex, “Mama June” Shannon and the mother of Alana, took to Twitter to welcome his new wife Lamb to a side of her husband she knew all too well and adding how keeping secrets was not a good thing to do.

Well welcome 2 his anger jennifer and it could get worse #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 24, 2018

Keeping secrets and being sneaky behind people’s back in a relationship is not right it’s going to backfire in her face #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 24, 2018

With the results emerging as inconclusive, there is plenty to tune into with the season finale next week. From Not to Hot airs every Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.