'Home Town Takeover': Ben and Erin Napier Team With 'Good Bones' Star in Special Episode

This weekend's episode of Home Town Takeover features an HGTV crossover. Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk will take the lead from Home Town stars Ben Napier and Erin Napier to work on a new project in Wetumpka, Alabama. Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli also joins the Napiers for another project. The episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and is already available to stream on the new Discovery+ platform.

At the start of a clip from the episode, the Napiers head back to Laurel, Mississippi to hand off a project to Starsiak Hawk. "You definitely don't have to live in a small town to love your town or your area," Starsiak Hawk, who hails from Indianapolis, explained. "But there is a certain something to the small town." Starsiak Hawk then checked in with the Napiers over FaceTime and praised them for the work they have already done."

Starsiak Hawk's assignment will be to help the Rose family restore their home. While the home looked gutted out from the inside, Starsiak Hawk was confident that most of the changes she had to make were cosmetic. "It's shocking. From the outside, it doesn't look as bad, but the awnings cut out all the light in there," she said. Getting rid of those awnings is just the first step for Starsiak Hawk.

Home Town Takeover started as a six-episode limited series on HGTV on May 2, with episodes released early on Discovery+. Other HGTV stars appearing on the show include Ty Pennington, Jon-Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin, Steve Ford, Wendell Holland, and Tamara Day. Food Network's Eddie Jackson and singer Sheryl Crow also joined the Napiers.

Although initially advertised as only a limited series, HGTV might want to rethink that as the show's success further cemented the Napiers as one of the network's biggest stars. After the premiere, HGTV announced the episode drew an astonishing 6.5 million viewers in its first week. It was the top-rated cable show in the Sunday 8 p.m. ET timeslot among households with two or more people. It was also among the Top 5 cable shows among HGTV's key demographics, including viewers 25-54, and women 25-54.

Before the show debuted, the Napiers told PopCulutre they made some "really good friends" during the four-month production of Home Town Takeover. "We met some wonderful people there, but honestly, they felt just like the same people we know in Laurel," Erin explained. Ben added that the residents of small towns make them special, not just the architecture. "Those are the things that make it, you know, visually interesting — but the things that make it great are the people that live there," he said.