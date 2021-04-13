'Home Town': Erin Napier Reacts to Being Confused for Heidi Klum

✖

Home Town star Erin Napier and Heidi Klum look nothing alike, so when one Twitter user accidentally posted a photo of the America's Got Talent star under a headline about Napier's pregnancy, the HGTV star had to comment. She shared a hilarious response to the flub, which had her fans laughing. Napier and husband Ben Napier announced they are expecting their second child during Sunday night's Home Town episode.

Early Monday, a realtor posted a photo of Klum with the headline "HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier are having baby No. 2 in 'just a few weeks.'" However, the link he included went to Entertainment Tonight's "must-see celebrity sightings" slideshow, with Klum as the first photo. Napier spotted the realtor's tweet and added, "Wow my hair is so long and I look like Heidi Klum."

wow my hair is so long and i look like heidi klum https://t.co/4T8ZEY4h0J — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) April 12, 2021

Many of Napier's fans thought this was hilarious. "The story was confirmed by her husband Ben seen in this photo," one person wrote, adding a photo of Brad Pitt. "Naw. You’re smarter, more creative, prettier, and sweeter. And married to the nicest man on TV," another wrote. "Hahaha! CONGRATULATIONS to you, Ben & big sister, Helen ~ such exciting news, so happy for you all," another chimed in.

Napier succeeded in keeping her pregnancy a secret until she chose to make it public during Sunday's Home Town episode. She is eight months pregnant and expecting another girl. Napier and Ben are already parents to 3-year-old Helen. Their second child is due in May, the couple told PEOPLE. They learned Napier was pregnant in September when they were filming Home Town in Laurel, Mississipi, and Home Town Takeover in Wetumpka, Alabama.

"The last six months of 2020 really, you know, it was rough. It's all a blur," Ben told PEOPLE. "We were like, 'Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it,'" Napier added. "We don't remember anything, but I'm glad somebody was filming all of it."

Napier also shared the news in a lengthy Instagram post Sunday. She noted how happy she was for Helen to have a sibling, recalling how her father and his brother came together after her grandmother died. Helen will now have a sibling to support her no matter what. "Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen," Napier wrote. "Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday. And now she’ll have a cousin following just a few weeks behind her, too. We are so thankful." New episodes of Home Town air on HGTV Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Past episodes are available to stream on Discovery+.