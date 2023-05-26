'Hoffman Family Gold' Returning For Season 2 - 'Gold Rush' Spinoff's Intense New Season Pits Father Against Son (Exclusive)

Hoffman Family Gold is returning for its second season, and tensions are high as Todd Hoffman and his son Hunter battle it out to see who can collect more gold on the same plot of land. Stakes are high when Hoffman Family Gold returns to Discovery on Friday, June 16, as Todd is hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, but with new equipment and Hunter's dedication to impress his father, the father-son duo is setting the bar high with a 1,000 oz. gold goal.

Ahead of the all-new season of Hoffman Family Gold, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek at the ups and downs the multi-generational family business will go through in Season 2, as well as the tumultuous battle between Todd and Hunter to see who can mine the most gold from the same piece of ground. "Relationships will be put to the ultimate test as viewers learn if the Hoffman familial bond is worth its weight in gold," Discovery teased in a statement.

Last season's difficulties hang heavy over the Gold Rush legend's head, as fierce weather conditions, broken equipment and an inexperienced crew combined to leave Todd $750,000 in debt. This year, Todd returns to Alaska's Mammoth Valley Mine with his son Hunter, father Jack, a handpicked crew and a fleet of new equipment to pay off last year's deficit and turn a profit.

It won't be easy, however. Todd's son Hunter is sick of taking orders from his dad and will stop at nothing to prove he has the experience and skill to successfully run his own mine site, despite the overwhelming pressures. Hunter is attempted to out-mine his dad this season, and with tensions so high, the father-son drama is more intense than ever. Adding to the challenges of the season are brush fires, floods, wild animals, and an early Alaska winter. Hoffman Family Gold returns for Season 2 Friday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET.