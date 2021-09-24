‘Gold Rush’ Gets New Discovery Spinoff Series ‘Hoffman Family Gold’ With First Look Teaser

Discovery is expanding the Gold Rush franchise with a new series with one of its most notable stars in early 2022. Hoffman Family Gold will follow Gold Rush star Todd Hoffman as he returns to Alaska for a unique opportunity to strike it rich in a first look exclusive for PopCulture.com.

After years of gold mining in Alaska, Oregon, Colorado, and Guyana, South America, Hoffman learned of an opportunity to return to The Last Frontier. He had a difficult mining season in Colorado in 2018, but he is ready to get back to work. He put his entire life savings into a distressed mine north of Nome, Alaska, and teamed up with an old mining partner. They invested in almost 2,500 acres of rugged land. Unfortunately, they got stuck with worn-down equipment and have seen minimal results. The whole effort is about to flop, but Hoffman thinks he can turn the operation around. If he succeeds, he could rebuild his family’s legacy.

Hoffman, who was inspired by his faith and the American dream, is not alone. He is bringing his father, Jack, son Hunter, and his own group of veteran miners to replace the inexperienced workers. This opportunity could be Hoffman’s last chance to make sure his family is set for the rest of his life. He cannot fail, and viewers will see if he succeeds in the new series.

Hoffman Family Gold was produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian, Franco Porporino Jr. and Mike Nichols as executive producers. Michael Gara is an executive producer for the Discovery Channel, along with coordinating producer Greg Wolf. Discovery+ has not announced a premiere date for the show.

The new spin-off is the latest for the , which kicked off with the original show in December 2010. In Gold Rush: The Jungle, Hoffman visited Guyana, then traveled to other South American countries in Gold Rush: South America. Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail followed Parker Schnabel on several mining trips. The other spin-offs are Gold Rush: White Water, Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue, and Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune.

Gold Rush fans also have a new season of the main series to look forward to. The new season will debut on Discovery on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Discovery+.