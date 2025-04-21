Once-popular MTV starlet and singer/rapper Chanel West Coast is hustling no longer.

The actress’s reality TV show The West Coast Hustle has been canceled after one season.

According to the official logline, the series revolves around the actress as she “juggles her evolving music career, her relationship with boyfriend, Dom, [and] her close group of friends, all with her new favorite full-time stint: motherhood. Inspired and motivated, Chanel is determined to have it all!”

It’s no surprise the series was canceled; according to the U.S. Television Database, the season’s finale was only watched by 88,000 people in the U.S. It reached its highest number of viewers with the penultimate episode, which was only 116,000.

Several of the episodes in the series didn’t crack more than 40,000 viewers in the all-too-important age range of 18 to 49 years old, which is the primary audience for MTV and for advertisers nation wide.

Chanel West Coast rose to prominence with her appearances on Rob Dyrdek’s two ultra-popular MTV series, Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. She left Ridiculousness in 2023 to go solo.

According to TMZ, she was “too busy” in 2024 to miss her role on Ridiculousness because of her work on West Coast Hustle. It seems she’ll have plenty of time now.