HGTV Star Calls Out ‘A——‘ Contractor for Disrespecting Her on Show

Alison Victoria isn’t afraid to call out someone who disrespects her.

The HGTV star is embracing a new chapter in Las Vegas on Sin City Rehab following five seasons of Windy City Rehab in Chicago — and she’s not pulling any punches.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Working with a general contractor named Jeff during the first two episodes of her new show wasn’t the fresh start Victoria was hoping for, however, as he clashed with her over her designs for clients Jeremy and Deborah.

Alison Victoria arrives at the 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

“You [told] Jeremy that my designs look like s—,” Victoria told Jeff in a confrontation on the show, which ended when Jeff told her, “I don’t want to work with you.”

Following the episode, Victoria told PEOPLE there was “no forgiving” Jeff, but added, “I’m certainly not somebody who’s gonna try to hold a grudge.”

“But I will tell you, no. 1, if you are that way in life, shame on you,” she continued. “No. 2, if you’re that way on camera, something’s off. Like, you don’t even think of putting a feather in your hat when a camera’s rolling, you’re just going to keep being the same? So, when someone shows you who they are, believe them. And I believe Jeff is just an a—–.” She added, “Sorry, I don’t know how to sugarcoat that.”

Alison Victoria attends the 11th Annual Reality TV Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

When it came to how she defended herself during the confrontation, Victoria noted, “I’ve always been that way. I’ve always stood up for myself. I’ve always said what I believe and I’ve always protected those I care about, which include my clients, because my clients become friends and family. I don’t let anyone walk all over me, and I think that you are seeing that here.”

“I don’t take s— from anybody,” she continued. “If I did, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.” She did acknowledge, however, that “some people, I think, are put off by that type of confidence.”

Sin City Rehab airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.