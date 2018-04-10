Heidi Montag Returns to Pre-Pregnancy Weight: ‘It Feels Good’

After months of a swimsuit-free social media feed, Heidi Montag is back to posting bikini pictures. The 31-year-old says she’s back to her pre-pregnancy weight six months after welcoming her son Gunner with husband Spencer Pratt.

The Hills alum announced the news with her first bikini photo since last year on Monday. She flaunts a black strapless top with a patterned pair of tiny bottoms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am officially back to my pre-pregnancy weight,” she wrote. “I decided that I was going to eat balanced meals(ok I definitely eat chocolate, cookies, something sweet everyday) for breastfeeding reasons and not to have any weight loss pressure.”

She added that she gets her exercise from “carrying Gunner around 24 seven.”

The 5-foot-2 star who gained more than 45 pounds during her pregnancy said she didn’t put much pressure on herself to get back in shape and that her plans for hitting the gym once again are still up in the air.

“It feels good but hasn’t been my priority. Maybe one day I will get back into the gym…” she concluded the post.

The new mom said last month that she’s been eating healthier than ever while breastfeeding.

“I’m eating healthier than when I was pregnant, ironically, because I want to make sure Gunner has all the nutrients he needs,” she told Us Weekly.

She added that pregnancy and childbirth brought her a newfound appreciation for her body.

“Having a baby has made me really appreciate my body,” she said. “Not just how it looks. It’s just amazing, the human body.”

The reality TV personality famously underwent 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day in 2010, but she said that’s all in the past now.

“I have no temptation to have any kind of surgery after having a baby,” she said. “I want to breastfeed and have my breasts for that…Maybe I would get my boobs done after all the kids we have,” she mused. “But I might just be over that phase of my life.”

One reason Montag might stay away from going under the knife again could be the frightening incident she revealed in a recent interview with PAPER — that her 10 procedures in one day almost had fatal complications.

“Spencer thought he lost me. I died for a minute. With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn’t want to leave my side. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme,” Montag told the magazine.

At one point, she recalled, “My security guards called Spencer and told him, ‘Heidi’s heart stopped. She’s not going to make it.’ And I easily could’ve. Cutting yourself up isn’t something I’d recommend, and Demerol isn’t anything to play around with. That’s how Michael Jackson died.”

While Montag regrets her decision now, she says the mistakes weren’t for nothing.

“A lot of positive things came out of that,” she said. “I had to look at myself in the mirror every day healing, and be like, ‘What did I do to myself? How did I get here? What is going on?’ I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life, to realize what was important to me.”