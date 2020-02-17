‘The Green River Killer: Mind of a Monster’ Takes Investigation Discovery Viewers Inside Serial Killer’s Twisted Motives

Investigation Discovery is diving into the twisted mind of Gary Ridgway as footage of the Green River Killer himself and in-depth interviews with the investigators who helped bring him to justice gives insight into the making of a serial killer during The Green River Killer: Mind of a Monster. The Monday, Feb. 17 premiere of the two-hour special will feature Ridgway talking about the discovery of the burial grounds where he would kill anywhere from 49 to more than 90 women between 1982 and 2001 before his capture and conviction.

“They’re my possessions, so I have feelings of only I know where they’re at, it’s my property. I miss ’em and felt like they were taking something of mine that I put there,” Ridgway says in a trailer for the Mind of a Monster special.

“The Green River Killer is, conceivably, one of the clearest examples that evil exists in our world,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America in a statement. “The confessions of this depraved serial killer revealed in this installment of Mind of a Monster expose the truths behind a violent predator with complete disregard for human life.”

Gary Ridgway confessed to killing 71 women and girls, but investigators believe he’s responsible for more than 90 murders. Here are five things to know about the serial killer. #TheGreenRiverKiller pic.twitter.com/9Zu8HnBlYk — DiscoveryID (@DiscoveryID) February 16, 2020

The Green River Killer: Mind of a Monster airs Monday, Feb. 17 at. 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.

The Green River Killer: Mind of a Monster is produced for Investigation Discovery by Arrow Media with Sam Starbuck as executive producer, John Owens as series producer and Tom Brisley as creative director. For Investigation Discovery, Eugenie Vink is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

