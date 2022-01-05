‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases First Look at New Discovery+ Spin-Off

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk is working on her first spinoff series, which is set to debut later this year. Good Bones: Risky Business will feature Starsiak Hawk on her own as she works on restoring a historic house in Indianapolis for discovery+. On Tuesday, she shared a first look at the series, which does not appear to include dancing to “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

The photo did not reveal too much, as it only shows a member of the Iron Timbers staff at work while a cameraman is behind his back. “Coming to a TV near you, some time, somewhere, someday, whenever I get this dang beast of a project done,” Starsiak Hawk wrote in the caption. “She’s worth the wait. I promise.”

Discovery (the parent company of HGTV where Good Bones airs), announced Risky Business in July 2021 when Good Bones was renewed for a seventh season. The show will be available on the discovery+ streaming platform this summer. The six-episode show will follow Starsiak Hawk restoring the historic Sanders House in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis. The house is over 100 years old and is the largest single project Starsiak Hawk has ever undertaken. The property covers 6,000 square feet and includes a main house and a separate carriage house.

“The Sanders House is an amazing historic property,” Starsiak Hawk said in a statement in July. “It’s way more than I’ve ever taken on before, but I’m committed to bringing it back as the jewel of the neighborhood.”

“Part of our strategy at discovery+ is to serve our biggest fans by digging even deeper into their favorite shows and stories,” Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc., added. “By focusing on one epic project, Good Bones: Risky Business takes an exciting new step for this franchise and it’s a perfect streaming complement to the hit HGTV series.”

Based on the response to Starsiak Hawk’s post Tuesday, fans are excited to see her latest adventures. “I absolutely love you, the staff and show keep rocking,” one fan wrote. “Can’t wait! I’ve been watching the marathon they’re showing on HGTV today,” another commented.

The main Good Bones series will be back this summer as well. The show follows Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen E. Laine, as they work together to restore properties in Indianapolis. They strip the properties all the way down to their bones and turn them into modern homes. The show also tracks Starsiak Hawk’s growing family. Starsiak Hawk and her husband Steve Hawk are parents to Charlotte, 1, and Jack, 3. Good Bones airs on HGTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. You can catch up on past seasons on discovery+ now with a free trial subscription here.