'Good Bones' Fans React After Karen Laine Sets the Record Straight on Her Retirement

After fans assumed her retirement announcement alluded to an exit from her popular HGTV series, Good Bones star Karen Laine set the record straight in an exclusive with PopCulture, stating the "really simple" fact is she "retired from the company, Two Chicks and a Hammer," but not the show. In the exclusive statement shared with PopCulture, Laine assured fans she will still be appearing in the HGTV show with her daughter, Mina Starsiak-Hawk, but just taking a step back from their off-screen company operations. "A crucial thing for a founder to know is when is it time to step back and let the kids do what the kids are going to do," Laine said. "It's part of Maslow's hierarchy of needs. You get to a point, and one of the things you're supposed to be doing is generativity, which is, you've created something, and now you can move on." Following the news, many Good Bones fans have taken to Facebook to express their thoughts and feelings over the announcement. Scroll down to see what they are saying!

"I absolutely love her attitude, outlook on life and her smile. She never looks at something is says 'that’s bad'. She always says that could be worse. If everyone did that we would have a great world. I also love their profits very minimal verse some other shows." "I love your Good Bones show!! My husband & I watched it together but God took him home 22 months ago after 35 years. I miss him but I still watch your show!! God Bless enjoy retirement." prevnext

"Love this woman. And the way she and her daughter get along. They have so much respect for each other's opinions. She will be missed." "Great show. Hope you enjoy some well deserved time to spend with your hubby and grandchildren, but glad we will still get to see your smiling face on the show. It wouldn't be the same without without your humor." prevnext

"Karen, you have a beautiful happy soul with a laugh I adore. I wish you the best in all your adventures, and hope to see you on the show every now and then. You're a gem, and I'm thankful HGTV allowed this show to be viewed. I've certainly learned a few things throughout the seasons." "I love Good Bones! It’s a great show. Nice to know that Karen will still be around! Somebody needs to save the 'treasures.'" prevnext

"Congratulations on your retirement. Now you will have time to do the things you want whether it be with your husband or your future dreams. Glad you are still on the show. I love the show and enjoy watching it. Best of luck to you in the future." "Good bones was one of my favorites. Home town is very good also. Sorry 2 say but some of those newer shows just dont hold my interest. Good luck and enjoy all those days off......u deserve it." prevnext

"So happy you will still be on the show. Love how you like to reuse items. Look forward to watching your show every Tuesday. Same with Hometown on Mondays." "Good for her...everyone deserves to retire when they’re good and ready!! Glad she’s still going to be on “Good Bones”! She’s an inspiration!" prevnext

"It’s too bad your (sic) leaving I hope you’ll be showing on some episodes. You make the program I enjoy all your DYI projects. But I wish you the best. It won’t be the same without you." "Love the show.agree there comes a time to step back. Enjoy your time with hubby.my husband and myself short of being married 48 yrs. In the last month we have 3 friends who lost their spouses in a 9 day time frame. Such a hollow feeling." prevnext