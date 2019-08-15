‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Shares Details Behind HGTV’s Show-Stopping ‘A Very Brady Renovation’

After months of upgrades and updates care of a long, sparkly list of HGTV stars including Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak and mother, Karen Laine, the Brady Bunch home renovation is officially complete and ready for its debut this fall.

With the series set to premiere this September and starring the likes of Drew and Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers and Jasmine Roth of Hidden Potential, Starsiak is sharing details with PopCulture.com about the full-scale overhaul of the world-famous Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles, California.

“I know how important and iconic and huge this is,” Starsiak told PopCulture.com last month. “I obviously didn’t watch it growing up. But mom watched it as a kid when the episodes aired, and just hearing her talk about it — like, this was her family.”

Starsiak and Laine, who assisted with their fellow HGTV peers executed a show-stopping transformation by helping add 2,000 square feet to its original footprint, without compromising its instantly recognizable street view.

“It has been very cool, but challenging,” Starsiak admits of the renovation. “The sound stage house is two stories, and the house we’re working on is one. To actually make the inside work, we had to do this massive addition, but we had to sink it in lower so the elevation from the street view — which is the iconic beginning of the show — wasn’t ruined by this new second floor addition on the back.”

Fans will get to see the HGTV team replicate that iconic floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen, and the children’s Jack-n-Jill bathroom — features Starsiak says are a big part in the image of “America’s family.”

“Construction-wise, it’s been insanely challenging, but the finishes have also been tricky because we’re trying to make it an exact replica of the show,” the 31-year-old Indianapolis native said. “They’ve been doing a lot of crowdsourcing, which has been super helpful. We’ve gotten a lot of cool, old pieces from people who’ve had them in their homes for 30 years.”

Starsiak goes on to tell PopCulture.com that the support from fans for the beloved ’70s series has been something incredibly surreal for her as well.

“Just from the feedback we’ve got and the comments on posts, and the response from the crowdsourcing campaign, I am really starting to get a bigger grasp of how huge this really is to everyone because it was so iconic for so many people, and my mom’s generation growing up with the Brady Bunch family.”

The Good Bones star says she’s still pinching herself over getting to do the fun project alongside her network peers after HGTV outbid NSYNC member, Lance Bass.

“There’s obviously so many talented people on the network,” Starsiak said, adding how she and her mother, Laine must have done “something right” to get here.

“It is so weird, I think because it’s season four [of Good Bones] and we’ve been doing it, it has gotten routine,” Starsiak laughed. “[But] definitely every once in a while, I’m like, ‘Oh okay, yes, people, you want to talk to me?’ It’s very cool. With the show, I’ve been able to do so many cool things… I’ve met all the Brady Bunch kids. Nope, never thought this would be happening.”

A Very Brady Renovation premieres this September. Good Bones airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

