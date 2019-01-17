‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak’s Baby Bump Is ‘Just About Cooked’ in New Photo

HGTV star Mina Starsiak is getting closer to her due date and showing fans another glimpse of her bun in the oven.

The Good Bones personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a candid selfie that garnered a plethora of excited comments from fans.

“Just about cooked,” a glowing Starsiak wrote alongside the image of her baby bump. “Can’t wait to meet this little nugget.”

Though the first-time mom-to-be has not revealed the sex of her first baby with husband, Stephen Hawk with whom she tied the knot with in 2016, Starsiak concluded the comment with a heart eyes emoji and the hashtag, “Baby Hawk.”

This is not the first image the Indianapolis-based real estate agent and reality TV star shared of her baby bump. The 33-year-old has taken to social media throughout her pregnancy, with her most recent photo last week highlighting a major mommy milestone at 9 months.

“My wild Friday nights almost 9 months preggo,” she wrote with a hugging face emoji. “Who am I kidding….. being knocked up has zero to do with my tragically early bedtime and lack of social life.”

When Starsiak announced her pregnancy this past February, she told HGTV in a network statement that the baby has “forced her to slow down,” which has been proving tough for the self-proclaimed workaholic. However, it certainly hasn’t cut down on her excitement to be a new mom.

“I’m not the girl that grew up talking about her wedding and babies since she was a little girl,” Starsiak said. “I definitely took my time, and I’m just so excited that that road has put me where I am: loving my career, having a smokin’ hot husband, who is just the greatest, and choosing to start our family at a time where Steve and I can really be our best and do our best for the first of hopefully a couple little ones.”

While Starsiak and her husband are also “parents” to three dogs, Sophie, Beatrice and Frank, the parental instinct isn’t exactly new for the couple. In 2017, the couple took in her sister’s 2-year-old daughter, Julie “Juju Bean” for about a year, with the experience confirming the couple was ready for parenthood.

“Julie was definitely not planned but was the most incredible thing I think either Steve or I have been part of,” Starsiak said. “Having another human depend on you really changes you in a way you can’t really put into words. Seeing the amount of love Steve developed for Bean in such a short amount of time, someone who was previously a stranger to him, solidifies how awesome of a dad he’ll be.”

The HGTV home renovation show, Good Bones, will be returning for season 4, as audiences continue to see Starsiak and her mother, Karen E. Laine, revitalizing Indianapolis, one property at a time.