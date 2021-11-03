‘Good Bones’ Home Rehabilitated by Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine Goes on Sale

If you’re a fan of Good Bones and want some of that renovation magic for yourself, now is your chance. A home featured on Season 3 of Good Bones is on the market in the Near Northside area of Indianapolis. Naturally, the house is going for quite the pretty penny.

Beaumont Enterprise reported that a home that was renovated by Good Bones stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine has gone on the market. The outlet reported that the residence, which boasts three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, was listed by Shane Burns of the Victory Realty Team. The 3,404-square-foot property was built in 1914 and is currently listed at $410,000. Burns, who is not only the agent who listed the property but is also the seller, stands to make a profit off of the sale of the home, as he purchased it for $292,566 in 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Which #GoodBones makeover was your favorite? We’re wrapping up the season, tonight at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/SaY4vmpqGM — HGTV (@hgtv) June 27, 2018

The agent spoke about the property’s connection to the Good Bones stars while chatting with Beaumont Enterprise. Burns explained, “It was in shambles. They did a down-to-the-studs renovation.” The seller shared that he took a page out of Hawk and Laine’s own book by converting the attic to a living space. He said about his own renovation project, “Now it has more living square footage than when I bought it.”

Burns’ sales pitch for the property didn’t stop there. He mentioned that the location that the house resides in is a “hot real estate zone” and added that a hospital is being built just down the street from it. Burns suggested that the house could be a great grab for someone wanting to turn it into an Airbnb due to the connection to the HGTV stars and the property’s size (mentioning that it could sleep eight to ten people).

Good Bones fans will possibly recall when Hawk and Laine worked on the residence. The home was featured in the 13th episode of Season 3, “Budget-Busting Victorian,” in 2018. The episode served as the Season 3 finale. Laine and Hawk were tasked with designing an open floor plan all while trying to preserve historical elements of the home. Clearly, they were able to bring their vision to life, and one lucky individual will be able to call the residence their home very soon.