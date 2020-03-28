‘Good Bones’ Fans Send Condolences After Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals Death of Sister-In-Law Stefanie

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk announced on Instagram Friday night that her sister-in-law, Stefanie Hawk, died suddenly on Thursday. Fans of the HGTV personality rushed to her Instagram page to send their condolences. The news came just weeks after Starsiak Hawk announced she and husband Steve are expecting their second child together.

Starsiak Hawk shared a picture with Hawk patting her baby bump. The reality TV star said Stefanie “unexpectedly” died on Wednesday, but did not give any further details. The family is not going to plan a large gathering at the moment due to the coronavirus outbreak. “Given this impossible situation we are all in with the restrictions we need to respect, we have decided that a gathering will not be possible,” Starsiak Hawk wrote. “As soon as we can make some decisions, we will share information regarding a celebration of Stef’s life.”

“If you knew her at all, you knew her pups were her world. And her passion for animal rescue was just a small part of her amazing spirit. The Asher House held a special place in her heart. In lieu of flowers, we would love donations be made on her behalf,” Starsiak Hawk wrote.

Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine, host the HGTV series Good Bones, which launched in March 2016. The series features the two flipping houses in Indianapolis. Hawk made occasional appearances on the show.

Back on March 11, Starsiak Hawk revealed she and Steve are expecting their second child together. They are also parents to son Jack, who was born in August 2018.

Scroll on to see how fans and Starsiak Hawk’s fans reacted to the sad news of her sister-in-law Stefanie’s death.

‘So Incredibly Sorry’

“Oh honey. I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss. My prayers & love go out to you and [Steve],” Clean House star Trush Suhr wrote.

“I am so sorry Mina,” author Jennifer Todryk wrote. “Praying for you and your family.”

‘Sending Love’

“So sorry. Thinking of you and your family,” Hidden Potential host Jasmine Roth added.

“I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending love,” Masters of Flip star and singer Kortney Wilson wrote.

‘I Remember Seeing her Bright Face’

“Omg. So sorry,” one fan wrote. “I remember you did over the duplex for her. God bless you and your family. This is such a sad time.”

“Oh my goodness,” another added. “I’m so sorry for your loss. I remember seeing her bright face and her dogs in some of your episodes!”

‘Thoughts and Prayers with you all’

“I’m so sorry Mina. I lost my sister unexpectedly 5 years ago. Today would have been her 34th birthday,” one fan shared. “So much love to you.”

“Sorry for your loss! Thoughts and prayers with you all!” another wrote.

‘Such a Lovely Person’

“She seemed such a lovely person on the episode she was in,” another wrote.

“So sorry for your loss. And to come at such a horrid time of non communal grieving,” one fan wrote, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “My condolences to your entire family.”

‘Keeping You and Your Family in my Prayers’

“Oh my goodness, I’m so sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my prayers,” one fan wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“So sorry for your loss, I [watched] the Asher House episode and remember how happy you made her,” a longtime viewer wrote.

“I’m so sorry Mina,” another fan wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market