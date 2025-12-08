Gia Giudice Says a Lot Wasn’t Shown in Season 1 of ‘Next Gen NYC’

Gia Giudice says she was misrepresented during Season 1 of Bravo’s Next Gen NYC. The series follows the young adult children of various Real Housewives franchises and celebrities as they navigate life in the Big Apple.

Season 1 starred Giudice alongside Riley Burruss, daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss; Brook Marks, son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks; Ariana Biermann, daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kim Zolciak; influencers Charlie Zakkour, Georgia McCann, Ava Dash, Shai Fruchter, and Emira D’Spain.

Season 2 of the series recently wrapped, with an LA spinoff in the works. Giudice, daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, says she’s happy for a sophomore season but is not happy with how she was portrayed in season 1.

“Season one was good. Um, not my favorite,” she said during an appearance on the Plan Bri podcast. When asked why, she says she came off as bratty and not as in the mix due to living in North Jersey and commuting to NYC for work.

“I think they, maybe I didn’t give enough, I don’t know, but I wanna say that I did because also a lot was filmed that wasn’t shown,” she explained. “They kind of played this narrative that I was commuting back and forth from Jersey, and it was so exhausting, and it was like such a pain in the a**, and like ‘oh, I have to go back and forth to the city,’ and it’s like why would you do that? Making it seem like I’m complaining about my work. I’m like, ‘No, I’m actually so grateful to work.’ And I’m in the city all the time because that is work, and this is what I have to do.”

She continued: “Then they just didn’t dive into my work life, which really bothered me. Like, I had this huge Vince Camuto campaign that I did. They filmed the entire thing, and you literally blink your eye, and the scene’s over. They literally just show a picture of me walking out of the restaurant.”