'Ghost Hunters' Star Grant Wilson Clarifies Speculation Over Paranormal Series Not Returning to A&E

Following news over the weekend from Ghost Hunters investigators, Brandon Alvis and Mustafa Gatollari about the paranormal series not returning to A&E, team leader Grant Wilson is now speaking out and clarifying talk surrounding the popular reality show's future. In a video shared to his Twitter and Instagram Monday afternoon, Wilson got right into it, sharing he had to clarify the question on everyone's mind: Is Ghost Hunters coming back?

"I get hundreds of requests about this every day, and I haven't answered them. Not because I'm trying to be rude, but as the executive producer of the show, I'm trying to get a real answer," Wilson said in the video. "I've spent all this time trying to get a real answer from the network and I don't have one, so I wasn't trying to be rude. I simply didn't have the answer you guys deserve."

Wilson went on to share how the show wrapped production right before the pandemic started, but when the lockdown occurred during the airing of Season 2 and safety measures were enforced, "it turned everybody's life upside down and put things on pause."

"It really, really shook up things at the network and we were a patient waiting for an answer because everybody's life was chaos, but it never came and it still hasn't come," he said. "So to be perfectly honest, is this show canceled? Is it not? We simply don't know."

Positing if A&E doesn't want the show and producers were to move in a new direction, Wilson is still unsure. "[But] remember it can find another home," he said. "Originally the show was on SyFy, and it came back on A&E, so if A&E doesn't want it, someone else might and so we'll wait and see there."

Wilson does add that if another network possibly wanted the show, he personally thinks it would be "irresponsible to film this type of show right now" as many of their cases involve the team going into someone's house. "Mask or not and risk the safety of them — the crew, the team would just be irresponsible, so I'm happy to wait until all this blows over to see what's going on now," he said before adding how he "normally" wouldn't be answering these kinds of concerns for fans, but "recent events" brought the situation to light.

"And despite what you've heard as executive producer of the show, I don't have an official answer," he said. "I'm not trying to be a wishful thinker here. I'm not trying to be a fatalist and say, the show is not coming back. I'm trying to be as honest as I can with you guys. And I don't want to assume it's going away or that it's continuing. […] As soon as I know, you'll know."

Over the weekend, news broke via Alvis' social networks, after he initially shared with an online radio show how the show would not be returning to A&E. Paranormal historian and site analyst, Gatollari followed up on that news Sunday morning, admitting much of it had to do with the impact of COVID-19.

"From my understanding, one of the biggest reasons why the show wasn't getting renewed was that there was like a lot of confusion in the beginning once COVID happened as to whether or not we would be able to produce the show in the manner in which we were doing," Gatollari said. "There's a lot of traveling that's involved and we didn't even know if we'd be able to get into places and film."

Ghost Hunters originally premiered in 2004 on the SyFy Network and ran for 11 seasons. Starring Wilson and Jason Hawes, the series served as a pioneer in the era of early paranormal reality TV. Producing more than 200 episodes and 10 specials, the series ended in 2016 but found new life with A&E last summer. The revival, featuring a new cast, ran for two seasons on the network totaling 20 episodes between Aug. 21, 2019 to May 27, 2020.

The show was produced by Lionsgate's Pilgrim Media Group with Craig Piligian and Mike Nichols serving as executive producers, along with original Ghost Hunters team leader, Wilson. Alongside Gatollari and Alvis, the two were joined by investigators, Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Brian Murray and Richel Stratton.

Ghost Hunters is available to watch on YouTube for free and on A&E on Demand. For more on the series, its cast and A&E, keep it locked to PopCulture.com.