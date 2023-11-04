'Ghost Adventures' Mocked After Hunter Claims Ghost Made Him Drink Whiskey

If 'Ghost Adventures' didn't leave you skeptical before, this might help weigh your decision.

Many folks were left overflowing with mockery after watching Ghost Adventures and witnessing Billy Tolley's close encounter. According to a clip shared by Discovery, Tolley claims he is feeling a "weird impulse" that was being caused by the spirits in the room.

"They want me to drink another whiskey, dude," Tolley says in the video. "That's a weird impulse. That is a weird impulse, man."

This is a real clip from a real show that Discovery Channel posted on Tiktok pic.twitter.com/p34ipveokP — Big Tucson Dad (@BigTucsonDad) October 26, 2023

The 50-year-old, who has been with Ghost Adventures since 2016, had trouble wrapping his head around the impulse he was feeling. "Out of all the times that we've been ghost hunting and stuff, I have never had an impulse – I want to drink that right now. I want another shot of this whiskey right now," he added.

Typically, ghosts are going to prompt you to possibly help them cross over to the "other side." They also might be malevolent and attempt to use you to harm others, as shown in the recent horror Talk to Me and the classic comedy Ghost Dad.

"It's the weirdest thing, like I want to do it," Tolley continues. "Can I just do it?"

All the while, his co-hunters and others off-screen seem to think it is all a bad idea. They warn him he's going to get drunk, that it could be a bad idea, but he won't give up. "Nah, they're telling me we should do it. Cheers," he says. "It feels good."

If it sounds like an intervention should be coming, you need to rethink that. These are ghosts and they can compel a man to drink three shots of whiskey while on a ghost hunt. Many online and commenting on the video were not as willing to give that kind of benefit.

"The ghost must have just come to my house, because I want to drink whiskey now too. Thanks a lot," one person said. "The ghost is his own conscious dude was tired of making up ghost stories he wanted to get drunk," another added. "I THOUGHT THIS WAS SKIT BUT THESE ARE THE REAL GHOST HUNTERS," a third couldn't believe.

Lots of folks on TikTok were quick to joke about what else the spirits would compel Tolley to do. "The ghost is telling me to ask strangers for a cigarette," one says. "The ghost just handed me my keys," a second joked.