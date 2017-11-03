Get a First Look at the ‘Very Glamorous’ Ladies of ‘WAGS Atlanta’

Fans are getting their first look at the the ladies of WAGS Atlanta, and the new E! show looks like it’s going to be quite a ride for reality fans.

“Living in Atlanta, it’s not keeping up with the Joneses, we are the Joneses,” the ladies say in the show’s first trailer.

The show, which premieres Jan. 3, focuses on a tight-knit group of Atlanta-based wives and girlfriends of some of the south’s hottest pro athletes, all living their “high-class” lives in “exclusive” communities. Not only are these women attached to powerful athletes, however, they’re also juggling their own careers, friendship and friend drama.

“Atlanta is full of Georgia peaches, but they’re not all sweet,” they say in the trailer.

Cast members include:

Hope Wiseman: A single lady who has previously dated a dated a football player. Wiseman owns a medical marijuana dispensary with her mother.

Brandi Rhodes: Married to current wrestling star Cody Rhodes and the daughter-in-law of the late wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes. Rhodes is also a pro wrestler and former wrestling announcer.

Kierra Douglas: Married to wide receiver Harry Douglas. Douglas is a former dancer for two Atlanta sports teams and owns a clothing boutique and dance studio.

Kaylin Jurrjens: Married to pitcher JJ Jurrjens Jurrjens is a model and former cheerleader for two professional sports teams, as well as a former Miss Georgia.

Kesha Norman: Has been with C. J. Mosley, defensive tackle for 4 years. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter together but have struggled with infidelity issues in the past. Kesha is a stay-at-home mom and also manages rental properties and a trucking company.

Ariel Anderson: Kierra Douglas’ younger sister. Anderson danced for a professional football team for years, and while single now, has been linked to football players in the past. Anderson teaches classes at the dance studio she shares with her sister.

Niche Caldwell: Has been with wide receiver Andre Caldwell since college and has two children with him. Niche is a model and an interior designer.

Shuntel “Telli” Swift: Dating heavyweight champion, boxer Deontay Wilder.

Sincerely Ward: The cousin of retired football player Derrick Ward. Sincerely is single, but has been previously linked to several football and basketball players. Sincerely owns several holistic spas and designs and runs her own resort wear collection.

WAGS Atlanta premieres Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. EST on E!.