Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Arrested

Real Housewives of Potomac alum Mia Thornton was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing an estimated $11,000 worth of property from a rental home.

Thornton, 40, was arrested by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after receiving a wanted person call at the Customs and Border Protection office, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department.

The Bravo alum, who had an active warrant for her arrest related to larceny involving an alleged furniture theft, was “taken into custody without incident” and transported to the Fulton County Jail for booking.

SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA – AUGUST 01: Mia Thornton attends Disney’s Freakier Friday at Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles on August 01, 2025 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Thornton is accused of removing an estimated $11,000 worth of furniture and other property “in the middle of the night” on Oct. 28 from a condo unit she had been renting, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Thornton’s former landlord also claimed that “the tenants also took all of the furniture which was in the unit prior to their move in as well as the tv which was on the wall.”

Thornton exited The Real Housewives of Potomac in April after four seasons on the Bravo show. “With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share. My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season,” she said at the time.

“The past four seasons have been an unforgettable journey one filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories,” she continued, thanking everyone involved with the production of the show for “giving me the space to share my story” and thanking her castmates “for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments.”

“And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me,” she concluded. “This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming…”