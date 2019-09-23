Food Network Chef Carl Ruiz’s Final Tweet Before His Death Was to a Fan

Food Network chef Carl Ruiz‘s final tweet was published just hours before his death on Saturday. In his final message, he tweeted to a fan who asked for his thoughts on using mayonnaise in a Cuban sandwich. Ruiz, who frequently appeared on Food Network beside Guy Fieri, died Saturday at age 44.

Your “ friend “ is incorrect https://t.co/tGimBGpctH — Carl Ruiz (@carlruiz) September 21, 2019

“Settle something for me, please,” a fan tweeted to Ruiz on Friday. “My Puerto Rican friend down here in Miami seems to think a Cuban sandwich contains mayo. I maintain that the Cuban contains only the following: pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickle on Cuban bread. Your thoughts?”

Ruiz shared a simple response. “Your ‘friend’ is incorrect,” the chef told his fan.

Ruiz’s fans were heartbroken, but some thought this tweet was an appropriate “last words” on Twitter.

“Last tweet is to a fan. It’s quite fitting. Didn’t know him personally but he liked or commented on every post a fan made. Cool as could be. RIP Carl,” one person wrote.

“Famous last tweet,” another fan wrote. “I want this to be a cruel joke. The world is worse now.”

“RIP Carl. You were awesome and always interacted with us your fans. I’m beyond shocked,” another wrote, adding the hashtag “Ruizing Forever.”

“RIP Carl. This is shocking. I hope the afterlife is full of all the foods you like,” another chimed in.

Ruiz’s death was announced by several of his friends and colleagues. One friend, Matt Farah, wrote that Ruiz died of a “suspected heart attack,” but his official cause of death is unknown.

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family,” Fieri wrote on Instagram to honor Ruiz. “His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef. Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million. Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

Ruiz died just months after he opened his newest restaurant, La Cubana NYC in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. The restaurant released a statement confirming Ruiz’s death on Instagram.

“On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz,” the statement reads. “No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl’s larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures.”

The restaurant’s staff continued, “His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked — with ‘dancing always’ as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl’s legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito.”

Ruiz worked in the food and restaurant industry for more than 25 years and often guest starred on Fieri’s Food Network shows. He also hosted a YouTube series called OMG Carl’s Food Show.



