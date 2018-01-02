‘Floribama Shore’ Sneak Peek: Nilsa Prowant Calls Her Ex and Josh Buoni Flips

Fans shipping Josh Buoni and Nilsa Prowant on MTV‘s Floribama Shore are in for some disappointing news, as it looks like the couple’s honeymoon stage might already be over.

“I really, probably, don’t want to go on this date,” Buoni says to a very surprised Nilsa in a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly from the Monday, Jan. 1, episode. “Not because it’s corny or anything like that … It’s more so how you talk about your ex.”

He then brings up that she told the house guests she called her ex-boyfriend a week ago and told him she missed him.

“Just fill me in a little bit more about what’s going on because you don’t really sound like a girl that wants a serious relationship,” he says to Prowant, who has a completely dumbfounded look on her face. “It seems like a red flag to the max,” he adds.

“I finally found a guy that I want to invest my time in and that’s how he does me? That is so messed up,” Prowant tells the camera.

Buoni caught Prowant’s eye immediately on the Dec. 18 episode of the show.

“I get one look at Josh and I’m thinking he’s a barrel-chested freedom fighter. This is what I’ve been looking for,” she said at the time. The two proceeded to make out at the club, in the taxi back to the house and spend the night together in bed, so it was clear the feelings were mutual.

Catch Floribama Shore on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.