‘Flip or Flop Vegas’ Renewed for Season 3 at HGTV

Flip or Flop Vegas has been renewed for a third season on HGTV, Deadline reports, with 10 new episodes scheduled to arrive in Spring 2019.

The series is a spinoff of the popular Flip or Flop, with the Vegas edition starring husband and wife team Bristol and Aubrey Marunde.

Like the original series, Flip or Flop Vegas sees the couple purchase rundown homes and renovate them, selling the finished product for a sometimes hefty profit.

Bristol is a licensed contractor and MMA fighter while Aubrey is a real estate agent and designer, with the combination of their skills making for the perfect flipping team.

Aubrey told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the spinoff's second season that she and Bristol were planning to embrace the "no limits" mindset of Vegas in their home designs.

"[In season two], viewers are really going to see the designs," she said. "They're really outside the box … over the top stuff, things that just are so different from anywhere else in the country. Vegas has no limits, so we're just going to go all out.

"I feel like we held back a little bit in season 1 with the designs, just because we weren't really sure how the viewers were going to take Vegas style," she added. "But now, we kind of have the green light to go ahead and do the designs we want to do, and that's what we're going to see in season 2."

Fans of the show know that Bristol and Aubrey have a great working relationship, something the pair shared was due to respecting the other's talent.

"Aubrey and I, we are very opposite in our personalities, and we understand that, so we bring our skill set to the table," Bristol said. "We both provide our gift to the business. Aubrey does her design, her real estate, and I do my construction, and then we come together. It's about the job. … We know we're gifted in certain areas, and we allow ourselves to be us."

Flip or Flop Vegas wasn't the only spinoff to come from the flagship show, with HGTV announcing a slew of new cities to get the Flip or Flop treatment. Vegas, Fort Worth and Atlanta premiered in 2017, with Nashville arriving in 2018 and Chicago currently on the docket.

"Because every market is unique, there was an opportunity to highlight what works in various regions by featuring successful people in different locations who had mastered the art of flipping in their town," Allison Page, general manager, U.S. programming and development for HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, said in 2017 via Us Weekly.

The original Flip or Flop, with exes Tarek and Christina El Moussa, was recently picked up for its eighth season, with 15 episodes ordered for Spring 2019.

