‘Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa Lands Solo Pilot at HGTV

Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa has landed a solo pilot for a potential TV series at his home-network, HGTV.

According to the network, the new pilot will feature El Moussa teaming up with novice real estate investors to show them the ropes and impart his wisdom.

“From start to finish, I’m giving these first-time flippers everything they need to score a profitable deal and not a bank-breaking flop,” El Moussa said in a statement regarding the new, currently unnamed, pilot.

At this time, there is no word on when fans can expect to see the show, but it is purported to be on the docket for a 2019 release.

Additionally, El Moussa will star in his own web-series this summer, with the focus of the show being on his new life as a single father.

“With a new home and a new outlook on life, fans can watch Tarek as he works hard, plays hard and then goes home to spend quality time with his kids,” HGTV said of the web-series in a press release.

Notably, El Moussa’s ex-wife Christina will also be getting her own series, titled Christina on the Coast.

“Design is my favorite part of the house-flipping process and I can’t wait to be able to now work directly with clients and create a space they’ve always dreamed of having,” the reality TV star said of her new series in a past statement.

“The past few years have brought a lot of change into my life and I am so excited to see what the next stage has in store for me both professionally and personally, there is so much to look forward to and this is only the beginning,” Christina added in a separate statement at the time the show was announced.

As she alludes to, Christina’s life has changed a lot over the last few years, with the HGTV personality getting remarried to Ant Anstead in December 2018.

El Moussa and Christina split in 2016, with their divorce finalizing in early 2018. The couple share two children together: 8-year-old Taylor El Moussa, and 3-year-old Brayden El Moussa.

Christina and Anstead reportedly began dating in 2017, with Anstead posting a sweet message to his then-girlfriend on their six month anniversary.

“What an amazing six months it’s been with this lady!!! Where has the time flown! I’ve loved every second I spend with her!” he wrote in a social media post. “She totally gets me (which is rare) and we have done so so much in such a short time! [Christina El Moussa] is a proper travel buddy! With an amazing sense of humour and gets my British sarcasm (also rare).”

Christina does not appear to have publicly commented on the news of her ex landing a new TV show pilot.