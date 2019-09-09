‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa ‘Can’t Wait’ to Meet Ex Christina Anstead’s New Baby

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa revealed on Instagram Saturday that he “can’t wait” to meet ex-wife Christina Anstead‘s new son, Hudson London. Anstead and her husband, British TV host Ant Anstead, welcomed their first child together on Friday. El Moussa and Anstead also have two children together, Brayden James, 3, and Taylor Reese, 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Sep 7, 2019 at 2:55pm PDT

On Saturday, El Moussa shared a video taken at Taylor’s soccer game, celebrating his daughter scoring a goal for her team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She got to meet her new brother Hudson yesterday and she was thrilled,” El Moussa wrote. “I can’t wait to meet the little guy also! If Christina and Ant pay well I may baby sit.”

Anstead announced Hudson’s birth on Instagram, just minutes after he was born.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! [blue heart emoji] Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” Anstead wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple with their new bundle of joy.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” Ant added in his own Instagram post.

Anstead and El Moussa split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized last year. Anstead married Ant in December 2018 and announced they were expecting Hudson in March.

Anstead shared several baby bump photos throughout her pregnancy, including a final one on Aug. 30, when she announced she scheduled a c-section.

“I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally,” Anstead told her fans. “I really don’t feel comfortable trying to go down that route again. Bray was 8lbs 13oz — after pushing for hours and hours — he was just stuck and his heart rate was dropping.”

The Christina on the Coast star explained, “Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we’ve decided to take. The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I’m not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I’m definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown.”

As for El Moussa, he moved on from Anstead with Heather Rae Young, the star of Netflix’s own real estate series, Selling Sunset.

“I did meet somebody; her name is Heather Rae Young. I’ve been on my own for three years. I’ve been looking and looking. I finally met Heather,” El Moussa told Access Live last month. “She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, she has a huge heart, she’s killing it … and she’s just a superstar. She’s like the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her.”

Flip or Flop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images