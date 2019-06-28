‘Flip or Flop’ Returning: Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Reuniting for New Season

After months of anticipation, HGTV has finally revealed when the new season of Flip or Flop — filmed after stars Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa first announced their divorce — will debut this summer. The new, 18-episode season will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the network announced Wednesday.

That same day, HGTV will also share the first episode of El Moussa’s series, Tarek’s Flip Side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first episode of Flip or Flop‘s new season will show the former couple buying a four-bedroom property in Rowland Heights, California. Unfortunately, the home has an illegal addiction, slowing floor and a noisy parkway nearby. However, it is in a very desirable location with a pool, so Anstead and El Moussa believe they can turn it into a gorgeous family home.

The new season will also show how Anstead and El Moussa are co-parenting their children — Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3 — since the divorce.

Future episodes will show El Moussa and Anstead trying to turn almost uninhabitable houses into beautiful properties that families will want to move into. One home was ruined by a previous owner’s cats, while another has defective plumbing, created by a ruined garage conversion.

“Christina and I are in a really good place right now,” El Moussa said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to keep our business strong, but our kids will always be our #1 priority. It’s important they know we respect each other and that we only want the best for them.”

Anstead added, “I feel like Tarek and I have started a brand-new chapter. We may not always agree on kitchen backsplashes or floor plans, but we’re always on the same page when it comes to our kids. We’ve learned to put our differences aside, so we can give Taylor and Brayden the best and happiest life possible.”

HGTV is also launching Tarek’s Flip Side on Aug. 1. The new digital series will follow El Moussa as he adjusts to life as a single dad. It will be available on the HGTV app, HGTV.com and HGTV’s Facebook and YouTube profiles. The first new episode of Flip or Flop will be available on the HGTV app Thursday, July 25.

El Moussa and Anstead were married for seven years, before they finalized their divorce last year. Over the holidays, Anstead married British TV host Ant Anstead, and the two are expecting their first child together. Anstead also stars in her own HGTV series, Christina on the Coast.

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Anstead explained how the former couple could still work together, even after they broke up.

“Tarek and I have worked together for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to work together. We’re getting along really, really well right now,” she said at the time. “We are going to be in each other’s lives for forever, so we just decided to put the past in the past and move on.”

Photo credit: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images