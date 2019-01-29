‘Flip or Flop’ Co-Star Tarek El Moussa Reveals His Real Reaction to Ex Christina El Moussa Remarrying

Tarek El Moussa is denying tabloid reports that he’s “depressed” following his ex-wife Christina El Moussa‘s remarriage to Ant Anstead, telling his Instagram followers that he’s “actually happy for her.”

The 37-year-old HGTV star set the record straight in a series of candid videos shared to his Instagram Stories Thursday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First time I’ve spoken about this — Christina got married, yes,” El Moussa began. “I’m actually happy for her. I think it’s a great thing. I think they get along well. And most importantly, it’s good for my children,” said.

The Flip or Flop co-star added that the several false articles describing him as “devastated and depressed” were “bulls—.”

“I’m happy. My life is amazing,” he pressed on. “I have amazing friends. I love my babies. My family’s great.”

He wished Christina well, saying, “I’m glad that she found someone. It’s a good thing. It’s a positive thing. I’m not the type that wants to fight with her for the rest of my life and make my kids miserable.”

He emphasized the significance that both he and Christina place on their kids, Taylor and Brayden.

“Everything we do is about the kids and at the end of the day, my kids are going to have a stable household and she’s going to have help and that’s exactly what they need,” he said.

Christina and Anstead tied the knot in late December in a surprise ceremony at the couple’s Newport Beach, California, home. El Moussa and Christina split in late 2016, with Christina striking up a relationship with Anstead, the host of Wheelers and Dealers, in October 2017.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told PEOPLE after the ceremony. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

In addition to Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, Christina and Anstead also share Anstead’s two kids from a previous marriage: daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12.

“It was just perfect for us,” Christina added to the publication. “Everything we wanted.”

Since the intimate nuptials, Christina has changed her name on Instagram to Christina Anstead.