‘Flip or Flop’s Christina Anstead Reveals Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Congratulated Her After Wedding

Things are still good between Christina Anstead and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, with Anstead revealing that her Flip or Flop co-star and ex-husband congratulated her on her new marriage to British TV host, Ant Anstead.

“He texted both me and Ant, ‘Congratulations.’ I think it’s really good closure for all of us and it’s a fresh start for him as well,” Anstead told Us Weekly on Tuesday while promoting her upcoming HGTV show Christina on the Coast. She added that she “definitely” hopes El Moussa, 37, finds “someone who treats my kids very well, just like Ant treats my kids.”

Anstead and El Moussa share 8-year-old daughter Taylor, and 3-year-old son Brayden. The two split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, and Anstead started dating Ant in October 2017 with the couple saying “I do” in December 2018.

“Newlywed life is amazing. He’s such a great man and amazing husband and amazing father and we’re just really enjoying being married,” Anstead continued, noting that her new husband will be on her new show. “It’s awesome. … We totally balance each other out. I’m a little bit more high-strung, so he definitely grounds me and he says that I lift him, so I think it’s a great combination.”

As far as how well she and El Moussa get along now that they’ve moved on from each other and continue to co-parent? It sounds like things couldn’t be better.

“I think it’s definitely getting along and never, ever complaining about the other parent in front of the children,” Christina explained to Us of the exes’ dynamic. “That’s so not fair and definitely not appropriate. I think it’s just about giving them the most loving, normal life that you can give them and just raising happy kids.”

Recently, El Moussa called Ant a “good man.”

“Of course I ask my kids about things they do, and what’s going on, and they always say good things about him,” El Moussa told PEOPLE at the time. “So as a father, it’s good to know that there’s hopefully a good man in my kids’ lives besides me.”

“It could have been someone else. It could have been a s–ty guy, you know? And that would have been a problem,” he continued. “I don’t want to get into the previous guys [Christina] dated, but I would say Ant is, by far, better. Like, lightyears.”

Christina on the Coast premieres on HGTV in May.