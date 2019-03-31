‘Flip or Flop’: Christina Anstead Spotted Filming HGTV Series With Ex Tarek El Moussa After Pregnancy Announcement

Flip or Flop stars Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa were spotted filming new episodes of their HGTV show, just a week after Anstead announced she was expecting a baby with her new husband, Ant Anstead.

On Friday, the former married couple was seen filming in Anaheim, California, reports Entertainment Tonight. They were seen chatting outside a home that will likely be featured in an upcoming episode.

Anstead and El Moussa are parents to daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3. Ant Anstead also has two children from a previous relationship, Amelia and Archie.

Anstead and her new husband announced they are expecting a new baby on March 22, when she shared a look at her ultrasound on Instagram. The new baby is due in September.

On Monday, Anstead shared a photo of her growing baby bump and opened up about her difficult first trimester.

“Now that I can talk about … The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) [Laughing out loud]… or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me,” Anstead revealed. “Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs…. anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here.”

She continued, “Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual. We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now.”

On the same day Anstead announced her pregnancy, El Moussa shared an adorable photo of himself with their children.

“No matter what happens during my day…I never take negativity home with me,” El Moussa wrote. “When I have my babies I come home and can’t help but smile. I smile because I know no matter what we all love each other and nothing can break our bond. I just adore these two [smiley emoticon].”

Despite their split in 2016, El Moussa and Anstead have continued to work professionally and are working on Filp or Flop Season 8.

“Tarek and I have worked together for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to work together,” Anstead said in an interview shortly after their split. “We’re getting along really, really well right now.”

El Moussa and Anstead are also working on solo shows. Anstead’s Christina on the Coast will debut on HGTV on May 23. El Moussa is also developing a series about working with first-time house flippers, which is expected to debut in 2019.

HGTV has not announced when Flip or Flop Season 8 will debut, but it is expected to start later this spring.

