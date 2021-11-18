‘Flip or Flop Atlanta’: Ken and Anita Corsini’s Key Advice for Up-and-Coming Flippers (Exclusive)

Flip or Flop Atlanta stars Ken and Anita Corsini have a new reality competition series on HGTV: Flipping Showdown. The show follows the real estate moguls giving renovators and flippers a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize, and the opportunity of a lifetime to start and grow their own real estate/flipping franchise.

Over six episodes, the Corsini’s invest more than $2 million of their own money. The investment goes toward the nine homes the teams build, with each team being responsible for building three. The teams went through a grueling casting process with the Corsini’s selecting each person to participate in the show. But the Corsinis want to help as many as they can. There are so many who want to jump headfirst into the lucrative business but are hesitant due to lack of experience, or they are afraid to take the risk.

In a recent chat with Pop Culture, Ken reflected on the lack of resources available when he and Anita first started over a decade ago. Now, he says up and comers have the world at their oyster. “It’s funny. When we got started back in 2005, there were not nearly as many resources available in people as there are now,” he said.

Ken says doing the research is the most important first step. “There are a lot of resources out there in terms of helping people learn the business, educate themselves and figure out what part of the business they want to plug themselves into,” he noted. “I wrote a book last year that came out called Profit Like the Pros that specifically was geared towards people who were interested in the industry or might already be in the history and just covered a lot of different facets of the business. Because there’s a lot of different ways people can plug in and carve out a model for themselves. And we’ve written numerous blogs over the years as well. There’s, like I said, there’s a lot of great websites, a lot of resources where people can educate themselves even before deciding where and how to jump into the business.”

Anita agreed, adding, “I would definitely say, you’re going to try to do this, do not start it blindly,” she said. “Do your research, find a mentor, partner with someone else who knows what they’re doing, you know.”

Anita adds that up-and-comers save time and energy when they do the proper research. “You could really set yourself up for a lot of heartache if it’s not the right house for the right price and the right…There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes that go into it,” she said “And then the design plan and all… There’s a lot to it that people need to take into consideration before they just go, “Hey, I’m going to buy this house and I’m going to flip it and sell it.” There’s a little more to it than that.” Click here to read our full Q&A with Ken and Anita Corsini.