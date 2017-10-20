Final Season of ‘Fixer Upper’ to Feature Iconic Special Guests

We’re all still mourning the end of the HGTV show Fixer Upper, but the final season sounds like it’s going to be quite the consolation prize.

The fifth season of the Waco-based show will feature special guests and fellow Texans former First Lady Laura Bush and football star Tim Tebow, according to PEOPLE.

It’s not clear in what capacity Bush and Tebow will appear, but Chip Gaines said it makes for can’t miss TV.

“We are really, really proud of season five,” he said. “We laid it all on the field and didn’t hold anything back.”

The last season will likely also feature a fair amount of nostalgia.

“Today we got to take a walk down memory lane with the crew,” Joanna Gaines wrote on a recent Instagram group shot. “This was the first home we shot for our [Fixer Upper] pilot episode five years ago! My how time flies.”

The Gaines announced last month that they would be ending their hit design show this year after the fifth season so that they would be able to spend more time with their four young children.

The two said at the time they were looking to “take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

It may not be the family’s last dalliance with television Joanna revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We really don’t know [if this is the end of us on TV]. I feel hopeful for whatever it is,” she said. “We have a real-life business on the ground in Waco, Texas, and we are opening a restaurant in January and February. There are lot of things, we just got to get on the ground and be a really big part of that as these things are kind of still going.”