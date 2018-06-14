Farrah Abraham Records Video for ‘Teen Mom’ Fans After Arrest: ‘Life is Good’

Farrah Abraham is just fine after being arrested earlier this week, she reassured fans in a Snapchat video she posted following her release from jail Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, Abraham thanked her fans for “all the love and support” before claiming that “life is good.”

“It’s hard choosing this life and all these power trips,” she continued.

Abraham was arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly hitting a security guard at The Beverly Hills Hotel after he attempted to get her to leave amid an altercation with another guest. After cussing out the police officers attempting to take her into custody, which was captured on video, she was booked under suspicion of misdemeanor battery and trespassing before being released on $500 bail.

She has yet to be charged with a crime, but is scheduled to appear in court on August 13, court records obtained by TMZ show.

In a video shared with the publication Thursday, Abraham claimed she was “targeted” in her arrest.

“Things are made up, I can handle it, it is fine. My family, my friends helped me,” she said. “I don’t know who called the cops, why people called the cops. I know it’s very hard being a public figure or celebrity, if you will, I’m not even about that. That is what happens when you are targeted.”

The 27-year-old reality star also alleged that a man interrupted her conversation, saying that she was with her friends and “someone was trying to be involved.”

“It’s all sorted,” she concluded. “I’m really sorry that this is blown out of proportion and I just need to focus on my work and my projects.”

In a statement to PopCulture Wednesday, Abraham’s publicist noted that Abraham had yet to be charged for any crime and was released on bail. Prosecutors will typically decide whether to charge a person with a crime within 72 hours, and Abraham’s court date still stands.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion. Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself,” the rep said.

“She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethic and pushes herself harder than her team recommends sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality television studios.”

