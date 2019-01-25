Farrah Abraham Throws Hands in ‘Ex on the Beach’ Brawl

Farrah Abraham may not have found love on Ex on the Beach, but she definitely found a fight!

In Thursday’s all-new episode of the MTV series, the Teen Mom OG alum went head-to-head with Nurys Mateo while standing up for her friend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The drama started when Diandra Delgado was called down to the Shack of Secrets, where she was greeted by a shirtless man named Darian and champagne. There was just one catch — the man was the ex of Diandra’s enemy in the house, Janelle Shanks.

Watching Diandra flirt with the man she had no idea was about to be her undoing, Farrah slammed her as “a little troll that doesn’t give up,” as Janelle seethed with anger. Things exploded, however, when Diandra kissed her ex, and Janelle stormed down the stairs to beat not only her former beau, but also her rival, knocking over parts of the set and colliding with production.

While Janelle cooled down, Nurys took Darian outside to dissect what had just gone down, which rubbed Abraham the wrong way, prompting her to interrupt their conversation and chastise Nurys for talking to the ex.

“I don’t know why you decided to get out of your bed and have some energy,” Nurys told the camera of Farrah’s tendency to sleep the day away.

“I don’t know why the f— you’re a rude a— b—,” Farrah replied.

As things escalated between the two, Nicole Ramos came over to try and diffuse things, but it was already too late.

“She needs to stay in her f—ing lane and she needs to stay there real good,” Abraham said, before kicking Nurys in the crotch. The were ready to trade blows even more if security hadn’t stepped in, thankfully for everyone.

This is Farrah’s second significant fight in the Ex on the Beach house, getting into it with Fire Island alum Cheyenne Parker early on during their stay in a conflict that very nearly turned physical.

“As far as celebrity status goes, Farrah thinks she’s over here on the A-list, but baby, I gotta tell you something, D-list for you,” he told the cameras before confronting her on her diva behavior in the house.

“Do you like to activate when you’re ready to piss everyone off and be a f—ing nightmare?” he asked her, to which she responded by calling him a “piece of s—.”

“I didn’t have to give birth to somebody to f—ing make ratings,” he fired back, sending Farrah over the edge as she got in his face.

Cheyenne eventually did apologize to his roommate for bringing her daughter into things, and the two have had a friendly relationship in the house since then. But will Farrah be able to repair things from her most recent skimirsh?

Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV