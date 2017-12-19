Farrah Abraham Tells Fans Exactly What She Thinks About Her ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Stars

There’s no love lost between Farrah Abraham and her Teen Mom OG castmates.

During Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the 26-year-old sent a tweet out of the blue tearing down her MTV peers with unsubstantiated rumors.

I’m just happy amber stays In bed, Maci sits on the couch, Catelynn smokes weed in her car , Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses #teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW pic.twitter.com/dg8K3iTOzC — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 19, 2017

“I’m just happy [Amber Portwood] stays in bed, [Maci Bookout] sits on the couch, [Catelynn Lowell] smokes weed in her car, [Tyler Baltierra]’s gays [sic] still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses,” she wrote alongside a GIF of herself. “#teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW.”

She later tweeted about Portwood’s pregnant friend, calling her a “drug addict” and accusing her of using drugs while pregnant.

Did amber ‘s drug addict Friend show up for tv .. hope your not using while your pregnant lmao pic.twitter.com/5VvrYLb75q — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 19, 2017

Fans were not here for Abraham taking down the rest of the Teen Mom cast.

What was the point of posting this? — Jen_inthewild (@jen_witek11) December 19, 2017

Yes, because you are the picture of class. #eyeroll — Kelly Clinger (@kellyclinger) December 19, 2017

Confidence is loud, insecurity is louder. — Jen_inthewild (@jen_witek11) December 19, 2017

Abraham has been railing against MTV since she was “fake fired” for her work in the adult entertainment industry by network producers.

She’s recently called the show “fake” and “scripted,” telling fans to watch TLC’s Unexpected if they want to get a realistic look at teen pregnancy.

The adult performer also called out MTV for having a “sexual double standard” after sex shaming her during her fake firing.

“[MTV] let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private,” she wrote in October. “Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press.’”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

