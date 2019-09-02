Farrah Abraham, ‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum, Reveals Daughter’s ‘First Day of School’ While Traveling to Venice

Farrah Abraham’s 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, certainly had a more eventful first day of school than most kids her age! The Teen Mom OG alum shared a video of their mother-daughter time attending the 2019 Venice Film Festival on her YouTube channel Monday, revealing that her little one is attending online school to make her jet-setting lifestyle work for everyone.

Showing Sophia sitting with a laptop in the Sky Club as she takes her English class, Abraham cheerily begins the video, “Happy first day of school Sophia!”

The online school is “going really quick,” Sophia agrees, and means she can head to Venice with her mom to walk the red carpet and attend the esteemed film festival.

“Ooh you traveling girl!” Abraham cheers on her daughter as she finishes class and her breakfast. “Get it girl boss! Happy first day of school, have fun on your trip!”

The trip was certainly an eventful one, with Abraham making headlines following a major wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet and getting confronted by a fellow festival-goer for showing up to a movie with her daughter an hour late.

“There was some weird guy,” she recounts later in the video. “We came late to the movie not to disturb anyone, and there was this crazy older gentleman who kept turning around and being like ‘Oh, sit in front of me so you guys can see.’ And I was like, ‘Oh no, no it’s fine. Just leave us alone we’re trying to watch.’”

She continues, “We were like an hour late ’cause we’re not used to this. And so we go in there, and this guy kept turning around and kept bothering me. It’s like, why is he still trying to talk to me? And then he starts saying I’m not responsible. I should have my daughter out of the movie, blah blah blah.”

Defending her parenting style, the MTV star adds, “There are kids on the screen, in the movie. And then he start saying I’m a bad mom, and this guy is like, tripping. I’m just like ‘ I don’t think this crazy dude knows me. He’s like, ‘You’re an American’ and there was a vibe.”

After speaking to a festival employee, Abraham and her daughter were able to move away from the man and to the front of the theater, where she was tickled to see the child actors sitting in on the screening.

“And this guy telling me I’m irresponsible in the middle of the movie when those kids are in the movie with Sophia… it was literally, it only happens to me, people,” she concludes the story with a laugh. “The parent-shaming and the hating legit only happens to me. So even at the Royal Venice Film Festival, we’re still having trashy…problems.”

Photo credit: Getty Images