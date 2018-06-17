Farrah Abraham Alleges ‘Teen Mom’ Is ’75 Percent Fake’

Farrah Abraham alleged that Teen Mom OG as mostly “fake” in a new interview.

Abraham, who left the MTV reality series in late 2017, has been vocal with her dissatisfaction with the show and its producers as of late. That streak continued to an interview with the podcast The Night Time Show, as Radar points out.

Apparently Abraham began having issues two seasons back due to heavy staging on producers’ parts.

“I was thinking ‘What am I doing?’ for the last two seasons of Teen Mom. Like why am I here?” Abraham said. “I felt like they were sabotaging my real life with fake scenes. It was 75 percent fake. I had them put me in bad situations, and I had to sign myself out of them.”

The podcast’s host, comedian Stephen Kramer Glickman, also asked Abraham if she stays in touch with any of her Teen Mom co-stars. The social media personality indicated that she does not due to alleged “jealousy” she implied co-stars have had towards her.

“I do not spend my energy on any of that although I did suffer from ‘newbie syndrome’ when I was first on the show,” she said. “But I learned early on growing up in real life that you might be pretty and talented and not everybody is as self confident as you, and it creates jealousy, and I have had that working with various co-stars over the years.”

She also added that she doesn’t believe she will return to reality TV any time soon, joking that she “will not be like a Beverly Hills Housewife or anything like that.”

Abraham has been in headlines as of late due an arrest early Wednesday morning. There was a confrontation with hotel staff that led to the her being taken into custody. However, Abraham insists that she will not face any charges from the incident.

“No charges [and] no jail time, I chose this life and I handle being targeted as a public figure [and] public punching bag,” Abraham wrote. “ALL is Fair In Farrah’s world. I will never believe the lies that people need to sell to make a dollar off me. Happy it’s all recorded and documented as I should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel I’m staying at.”

She continued, “The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there’s no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way,” she wrote.

The MTV alum also lashed out at police officers who she alleges sold information to news outlet TMZ.

“The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on,” she wrote. “Focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems.”